India Launches Campaign for UNSC Non-permanent Seat; Jaishankar Highlights Peacekeeping Record,’ Shanti ‘Vision|Image: Republic

New york city: India on Monday formally released its project for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing the nation’s concerns, peacekeeping record and dedication to multilateralism.

Releasing India’s candidature at the UN head office, Jaishankar stated the relocation comes at a time when the world is dealing with growing dispute and instability, making the function of the United Nations and the Security Council more important than ever.

“It’s a pleasure to join you today afternoon to launch India’s candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-29. We do so at a time when the world is facing a profound paradox… At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away,” Jaishankar stated.

He stated member states would naturally examine both India’s vision for attending to worldwide difficulties and its performance history of adding to global peace and security.

“As a candidate, it is natural that member states would like to understand what India brings to the table. One part of that is our vision of the priorities that the world and the United Nations must address. The other is a track record which enables the international community to make its own judgment,” he stated.

Providing India’s technique to worldwide governance, Jaishankar revealed the SHANTI vision– Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity– explaining it as the directing concept of India’s efforts for a safe, serene and fair world.

“Recent developments have only demonstrated that peace, progress and prosperity cannot be sustained in a fragmented manner… The world must therefore focus on holistic advancement… That journey can only be undertaken effectively when global order is valued and rules are respected. This puts a premium on norms, on trust and integrity.

That is the approach that India offers: ‘Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity’. That is SHANTI as an acronym,” he stated.

Highlighting India’s contribution to UN peacekeeping, Jaishankar stated India has actually released almost 300,000 workers throughout about 50 UN peacekeeping objectives because the organisation’s beginning.

“Peacekeeping has been a crucial element of maintenance of international peace and security since the very inception of the United Nations. India has always been in the forefront of discharging that responsibility. Our cumulative contribution is nearly 300,000 deployments in about 50 missions worldwide. Currently, we have 4,300 personnel across 10 of the 11 active missions,” he stated.

He stated India would continue to promote for better-equipped, technically allowed and reasonably mandated peacekeeping operations while promoting the Women, Peace and Security program.

Jaishankar likewise highlighted India’s function as an advancement partner, keeping in mind that Indian-funded jobs are presently being executed in 79 nations. He stated India has actually regularly promoted discussion and diplomacy in the middle of international disputes and has actually looked for to enhance the issues of the Global South.

“In a world with too many conflicts and tensions, India has consistently espoused dialogue and diplomacy. We have sought to bridge differences and find common ground. Our focus has been on mitigating the impact of these developments for the Global South,” he stated.

Revealing self-confidence in India’s candidature, Jaishankar stated the nation’s existence in the Security Council would enhance the body’s decision-making through broader assessments and harmonisation of interests.

“We believe that India’s presence in the Security Council will help strengthen decision-making in this vital body. We therefore seek your support for our candidacy,” he stated.

If chosen, India would sign up with the UNSC’s 10 turning non-permanent members, who serve two-year terms together with the Council’s 5 long-term members– China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Non-permanent members are chosen by the 193-member UN General Assembly and need a two-thirds bulk vote.

India has actually formerly worked as a non-permanent member of the Security Council 8 times– in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, 1991-92, 2011-12 and most just recently in 2021-22.

As an establishing member of the United Nations, India highly supports the functions and concepts of the UN and has actually made substantial contributions to carrying out the objectives of the Charter and the development of the UN’s specialised programs and companies.

India thinks that the United Nations and the standards of worldwide relations that it has actually promoted stay the most effective methods for dealing with today’s international difficulties.