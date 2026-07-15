Yogi Adityanath satisfies Amit Shah in Delhi, calls it a courtesy see

In the middle of the continuous debate over declared embezzlement in the offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya which eclipses the political horizons ahead of the 2027 UP assembly elections, primary minister Yogi Adityanath fulfilled Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on July 14. (Soured)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/14/400x225/UP-chief-minister-Yogi-Adityanath-with-Union-home-_1784047909398.jpg"alt ="UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on July 14. (Soured)"title ="UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on July 14. (Soured)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on July 14. (Soured)

Yogi was closeted with Shah for almost 40 minutes. No authorities account of the conference was offered to the media and a main spokesperson explained the conference in between the 2 leaders as a courtesy call.

Yogi in a post on X called the conference a courtesy call and left for Lucknow right after. “Today, I paid a courtesy see to the Hon’ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi. Wholehearted thanks for offering your important time @AmitShah,” the CM stated in a post in Hindi after the conference.

Much significance is being connected to the conference in between the 2 leaders as it comes in the middle of attacks and counter attacks in between the ruling celebration leaders and the opposition over the supposed embezzlement in the offerings at the Ram temple.

The conference likewise comes a day after the Supreme Court provided notifications to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh federal government, looking for an action on pleas for an independent, court-monitored probe into the supposed misappropriation of contributions at the Ram temple.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana looked for a status report of the SIT probe purchased by the UP federal government. The peak court likewise looked for a reaction from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust which handles the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Both the leaders might have talked about the concern of the BJP’s organisational restructuring which is anticipated to occur quickly. National BJP president Nitin Nabin likewise checked out the state early this month and talked about different organisational concerns with Yogi and others.