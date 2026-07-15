19.6 C
London
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business RMC issues notices to 232 PMAY beneficiaries over illegal renting

RMC issues notices to 232 PMAY beneficiaries over illegal renting

By
Editor
-
0
76

RMC issues notices to 232 PMAY beneficiaries over illegal renting

Times News NetworkRanchi: The Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Tuesday launched a crackdown against the misuse of welfare housing, issuing show-cause notices to 232 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for illegally renting out their allotted properties.The enforcement drive follows complaints regarding unauthorised subletting within the residential complex at the Light House Project in Dhurwa, which was developed under the housing scheme.A preliminary investigation conducted by civic officials revealed that numerous allottees were not residing in the flats themselves, effectively defeating the core objective of the initiative by converting the subsidised housing into rental income streams.Authorities highlighted that this practice directly violates paragraph 16 of the PMAY (Urban) Standard Operating Procedure, which strictly prohibits the commercial renting or subletting of allotted units.The RMC has given the defaulters a 24-hour ultimatum to produce definitive proof of residence. Civic officials warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response or verifiable evidence within the stipulated timeframe will result in the immediate initiation of proceedings to cancel their housing allotments.RMC officials informed that similar monitoring and strict legal actions will continue progressively across the region.

f235b713-9f7a-44c5-8f41-00c8e5b8e8cc_RMC_notice_2.jpeg

Attachment

66e0ab96-b248-470c-96e8-2a673eae3f3c_RMC_Notice_.jpeg

Attachment

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

BREAKING: 4-minute-15-second-long trailer of Ramayana gone by CBFC with a ‘U’ certificate

Books 0
A couple of days stay before the...

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan bring dark thriller Haiwaan to life; initially watch out

Books 0
The makers of Haiwaan have revealed the...

Every Hint BTS Has Dropped About Their ‘Normal’ Music Video So Far

Books 0
The upcoming 'Arirang' release utilizes guerrilla marketing and smart...

Popular

BREAKING: 4-minute-15-second-long trailer of Ramayana gone by CBFC with a ‘U’ certificate

Books 0
A couple of days stay before the...

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan bring dark thriller Haiwaan to life; initially watch out

Books 0
The makers of Haiwaan have revealed the...

Every Hint BTS Has Dropped About Their ‘Normal’ Music Video So Far

Books 0
The upcoming 'Arirang' release utilizes guerrilla marketing and smart...

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here