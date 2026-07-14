IAF ranks 3rd-most powerful air force in world, stays ahead of China for 5th straight year: WDMMA rankings

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NEW DELHI: For the fifth consecutive time, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has retained third position in the world as the third-most powerful air arm in the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) 2026 Global Air Power Rankings, remaining ahead of China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).Only the air forces of the US and Russia rank above the IAF, according to the rankings.The IAF currently operates a fleet of 1,716 aircraft, including 542 combat and attack aircraft, across seven different types. Though the fleet size (3,733 aircraft) of the Chinese air force is larger than that of India, WDMMA evaluates the quality and balance of an air force fleet more than its sheer numerical advantage.

How Indian Air Force Defies Numbers To Beat China In Global Airpower Rankings For 5th Straight Year

The annual assessment evaluates 129 air services across 103 countries and analyses more than 48,000 military aircraft worldwide.

Rankings are based on WDMMA’s proprietary True Value Rating (TVR) system, which measures not only fleet size but also aircraft mix, technological sophistication, logistical support, modernisation levels and overall operational capability.Among the top air forces of the world, IAF ranks third and in overall rankings among air arms of the Army, Navy and Air Force in the world, it ranks 6th, according to WDMMA.The top global rankings are as follows US Air Force with 5,004 aircraft holds the highest attainable TvR score of 242.9, US Navy with 2,504 aircraft (142.4 TvR), Russian Air Force with 3,677 aircraft (114.2), US Army with 4,333 aircraft (112.6), US Marines with 1,211 aircraft (85.3) and IAF (69.4) and Chinese Air Force ranks seventh in ranking and has 63.8 TvR, Japan with 756 aircraft has 58.1 TvR, Israel Air Force with 581 aircraft has 56.3 TvR and French Air Force with 511 units has 55.3 TvR.

The IAF’s inventory also has 498 helicopters, including 222 Mi-17 helicopters and 111 indigenously-developed HAL Dhruv and Rudra platforms. It also operates 282 transport aircraft and 374 trainer aircraft. The IAF also maintains 20 special mission aircraft, including airborne early-warning systems, intelligence-gathering platforms and aerial refuelling assets that enhance operational reach and situational awareness.IAF’s fighter aircraft comprises 31.6% of India’s total aircraft fleet. In the US, fighter aircraft account for 32% of the USAF inventory. When bombers and close-air-support aircraft are included, combat aircraft make up around 41% of the US fleet, according to the WDMMA analysis.With India planning to acquire 114 Rafale aircraft from France, the IAF’s squadrons will swell in the near future as the squadron numbers are currently down to an alarming 29.

In addition to 40 Tejas Mark-1 aircraft already operational, IAF has also contracted a total of 180 4.5-generation Tejas Mark-1A jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).After the additions of Rafales and Tejas Mark-1A in coming years, the IAF’s fighter fleet will get a combat edge and also rise in numbers. India is also working on the 5th-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft and is likely to start its induction after 2029.With over 200 Jaguar, Mirage 2000 and MiG-29 fighters expected to be phased out during the 2030s, the additions of Rafales, Tejas Mark-1A and AMCA are a strategic priority for the country.