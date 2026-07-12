Vietnam boat catastrophe: Kerala verifies death of Kottarakkara couple in Phu Quoc mishap

Home Business Vietnam boat catastrophe: Kerala verifies death of Kottarakkara couple in Phu Quoc...
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Home News< meta itemprop = material= > Vietnam boat disaster: Kerala validates death of Kottarakkara couple in Phu Quoc mishap The victims were determined as A C Thomas( 57) and his other half Loveni Thomas(56), both locals of Kottarakkara By PTI Upgraded -July 11, 2026 at 11:07 PM. 19659019| 19459082 Thiruvananthapuram 19659020 19659021 Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command capsize the traveler boat bring Indian traveler stranded near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc Special Zone, in An Giang on
Saturday, July 11, 2026.|Picture Credit: ANI 19459088 Kerala federal government on Saturday verified that 2 Keralites were amongst the 15 individuals who passed away in the traveler boat incident in Vietnam. A declaration released by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated that the Indian Embassy in Vietnam has actually formally verified that A C Thomas (57) and his partner Loveni Thomas (56) passed away in the mishap. Both were locals of Kottarakkara, it stated. 19659024 Fifteen Indian travelers were eliminated in the occurrence on Saturday, according to Vietnamese media reports. 19659025 The speedboat was bring 32 Indian travelers and 4 team members when the mishap happened. It capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi island chain off the coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported. More Like This 19459088 19659027 19459088 Released on July 11, 2026 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS. 19659030 THIS ADVERTISEMENT SUPPORTS OUR JOURNALISM. SUBSCRIBE FOR MINIMAL ADS. 19659031
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