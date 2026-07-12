Vietnam boat catastrophe: Tamil Nadu leaders grieve victims, look for speedy repatriation of bodies

Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command workers save the travelers as they capsize the traveler boat bring Indian traveler stranded near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc Special Zone, in An Giang on Saturday, July 11, 2026.|Image Credit: ANI

Leaders of different political celebrations in Tamil Nadu revealed sorrow over the deaths in the Vietnam boat catastrophe in which a minimum of 15 Indians, consisting of 10 individuals from Tamil Nadu, passed away on Saturday.

Extending his inmost acknowledgements to the households of those who lost their enjoyed ones in the disaster, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran stated, “The terrible news of a traveler boat capsizing in the waters near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam, bring 36 individuals consisting of 32 Indian travelers, 3 team members and one guide, is deeply saddening.”

“It is heartbreaking to find out that 15 individuals, consisting of Murugaprabhu of Palani, Tamil Nadu, have actually lost their lives in this regrettable mishap,” he stated in a post on X.

“With a heaviness of heart, I extend my inmost acknowledgements to the households of those who lost their liked ones in this unpredicted disaster. I hope to the Almighty to approve them strength throughout this tough time. I likewise wish the fast and total healing of the 21 hurt individuals going through treatment and want them a safe return home,” he included.

BJP looks for collaborated efforts for help and repatriation

He likewise thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar “for their timely reaction and for extending prompt help and assistance to the impacted Indian people”.

He likewise stated, “I guarantee that the Government of India will continue to work carefully with the Government of Tamil Nadu to guarantee the safe and dignified repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased from Tamil Nadu and offer every possible support to their households”.

DMK, Congress require assistance to impacted households

Senior DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi, in a post on “X” stated, “The news of the awful traveler boat capsize mishap in Vietnam, which declared the lives of 8 travelers from Tamil Nadu, is deeply stressful. I reveal my wholehearted acknowledgements to the households of the deceased.”

Former State Congress president Selvaperunthagai K likewise stated, “I was deeply stunned and distressed to hear the awful news that 15 Indians, consisting of a number of Tamils from Tamil Nadu, lost their lives in a dreadful boat mishap in Vietnam”.

“Furthermore, I advise the Government of Tamil Nadu to take speedy action to bring the bodies of the deceased back to Tamil Nadu rapidly and securely, and to offer all essential support to the afflicted households.”, he included.

Other leaders reveal acknowledgements, advise timely action

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy, in his post on X, stated, “”It is extremely unfortunate and regrettable that our individuals went there and lost their lives. The Indian federal government is making every possible effort. We remain in consistent interaction with the Indian Embassy there, in addition to the consulate and the Vietnamese authorities. Every effort needs to be made to guarantee the security of the staying individuals and to revive the bodies of the deceased. I think this will be finished with the complete cooperation of Vietnam.”

AMMK leader T V Dhinakaran in his social networks post stated, “I reveal my inmost acknowledgements and compassions to the households of those who lost their lives in the mishap. I prompt the Central and State federal governments to take essential actions through the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to bring the bodies of the deceased back to their homeland and to guarantee that the hurt get appropriate medical treatment”.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss in his acknowledgement message on a social networks post stated, “The news that more than 15 individuals, consisting of 10 individuals from Tamil Nadu, lost their lives in a dreadful boat mishap that happened this night in Vietnam is deeply stunning and upsetting. My inmost acknowledgements and wholehearted compassions head out to the mourning households, good friends, and everybody grieving their loss.”

Released on July 11, 2026