Phu Quoc boat catastrophe: 15 Indian travelers pass away after speedboat reverses in Vietnam

Ambulances line up on a pier to assist victims of a boating mishap after a traveler vessel capsized off Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam’s An Giang Province on July 11, 2026. A minimum of 15 individuals were eliminated when a traveler boat capsized off an island in Vietnam’s south, state media reported on July 11

Fifteen Indian travelers were eliminated after a speedboat they were taking a trip in capsized off Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi stated.

There were 36 individuals– 32 Indian travelers and 4 regional team members– on board. Of them, 21 were saved.

The Vietnam federal government purchased an instant examination to determine the reason for the mishap.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s biggest island, is a significant traveler location, understood for its white-sand beaches, reef and island-hopping trips. The travelers in this case were apparently returning from an island journey.

The speedboat capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi island chain off the coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported.

The report stated close-by traveler boats hurried to pull travelers from water before the border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces signed up with the search-and-rescue operation.

It likewise priced quote eyewitnesses stating a few of the guests were caught inside the reversed boat, that made rescue hard.

The bodies of all the departed travelers have actually been recuperated, according to regional media reports.

Victims from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh and 2 were from Kerala. 2 of the deceased were females, according to a list shared by the Indian Embassy in Hanoi on X.

According to the list, the deceased from Tamil Nadu were recognized as Senthil Kumar Jayavel, Muruga Prabhu Arumugam, Sridhar Sundararajan, Shaik Abdullah Abdul Majeed, Balaji Natesan, Vinaya Kumar Chithirapuram Bhaskara, Ravisankar Sugumaran, Santosh Kumar Shantilaljain, Babu Kuppuswamy and Alagurajan Sivasamy.

The deceased from Andhra Pradesh were recognized as Nallapeta Adiseshaiah Raviteja, Sreedhar Mudiam and Jaya Lakshmi Gelli while those from Kerala were recognized as Avicot Cheriyan Thomas and Loveni Thomas. The federal governments in the 3 southern states have actually released helpline numbers to help family members of the impacted individuals.

Survivor states minutes after boat reversed

“A huge wave struck us, 20 individuals came out of it, and the balance members got stuck,” Nirmal Kumar, a survivor, informed PTI Videos.

“It’s a closed boat. Because we remained in the front, we (Kumar and a pal) handled to make it through. Others who lagged, got stuck. The boat authorities preserved appropriate precaution,” he stated.

Tv video footage aired by Vietnamese media revealed rough seas and strong winds as rescue groups tossed life buoys to individuals in the water, AP news company reported. Jet skis were utilized to shuttle survivors to the coast, where onlookers administered emergency treatment to a few of the victims, it stated.

The precise reason for the occurrence is yet to be established.

Vietnam orders probe; India extends help

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has actually bought an examination into the reason for the mishap and directed authorities to hold those responsible liable, VN Express International stated in another report.

He likewise asked authorities to examine waterway and maritime precaution in the location of the mishap and other comparable areas, the news website reported.

The Indian Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam are supplying all possible help, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in a post on X.

“Extremely saddened to discover the awful news of a boat mishap including Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam,” PM Modi stated.

“My genuine acknowledgements to the households who lost their enjoyed ones. My prayers for the early healing of the hurt survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are offering all possible help. Our authorities are likewise in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” he included.

President Droupadi Murmu stated in a social networks post, “Saddened by the news of a boat mishap in Vietnam in which numerous Indian nationals lost their lives. My deep acknowledgements to the mourning households. I wish rapid healing of the hurt.” Politicians, crossing celebration lines, from all over India required to social networks to reveal their acknowledgements over the occurrence.

Released on July 11, 2026