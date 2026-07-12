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Home Business Lava Virat V1’s style, colors, and launch date exposed

Lava Virat V1’s style, colors, and launch date exposed

By
Leslie Atkins
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0
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Indian handset maker Lava just recently revealed its collaboration with the Indian online seller Flipkart for its brand-new Virat smart device series. Now, Lava has actually revealed that the very first mobile phone in this series will be called Virat V1, which will make its launching on July 21 at 12 PM regional time in India.

Lava likewise exposed the style and colors of the Virat V1. You can have a look at it by enjoying the video in the X post listed below.

— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 10, 2026

The Lava Virat V1 includes a squircle-shaped cam island on the rear real estate 2 cams, with the main cam utilizing a 13MP sensing unit. The teaser likewise means the Virat V1 having an IP ranking for dust and water resistance.

— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 11, 2026

The Virat V1, having 5G connection, will likewise include a 3.5 mm earphone jack and will be offered solely through Flipkart.

Anticipate to hear more about the Lava Virat V1 in the days leading up to its July 21 launch.

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