Samsung Health users asked to enable usage of their health information for AI training or it will be erased

Some Samsung Health users are seeing a notification when opening the app asking to grant making use of their health information for AI training and modeling. If users do not offer approval, they will not just be not able to sync health information with their Samsung account, however likewise lose it, as it will be erased.

If users permission, Samsung will gather health and health information, medication information, health records, and cycle tracking information. Samsung states the health information it will gather and process “will be used for AI training and modelling, including human review, to improve Samsung Health, including algorithms to analyse health conditions and our AI features.”

Samsung Health users can withdraw their approval at any time by browsing to the Samsung Health settings > Personal privacy menu and disabling the toggle beside the “Consent to the use of health data for AI training and modeling” alternative.

“Samsung detailing the use of Health data for AI training and modelling” Samsung detailing making use of Health information for AI training and modelling”660″ When you withdraw approval, you’ll see a message pop up on your screen, cautioning that you will not be able to sync your health information with your Samsung account and that it will be erased unless Samsung is needed by law to keep it.”199″ height=

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> < img alt ="Samsung Health data consent toggle" width ="253" height ="550" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-health-data-ai-training-consent/inline/-x550/gsmarena_002.jpg"> < img alt ="Pop up warning deletion of Samsung Health data" width ="253" height ="550" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-health-data-ai-training-consent/inline/-x550/gsmarena_003.jpg">



Samsung Health information approval toggle – Pop up cautioning removal of Samsung Health information

Samsung will most likely anonymize the gathered information and will not connect it to people, as that would be a completely various personal privacy problem, however the Korean brand name blatantly requiring users to supply their health information for AI training might not be valued by lots of Samsung Health users.

Source 1, Source 2