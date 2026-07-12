Offers: the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is under $1,000, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ are likewise on sale

At the end of this month, Samsung’s attention will move towards releasing the brand-new Galaxy Z foldables– you can currently pre-reserve one here. We understand that a few of you do not care for foldables, so let’s take a look at what’s happening with Samsung’s piece flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is under $1,000 yet once again. This isn’t the most affordable cost we’ve seen for the 12/256GB design, however it’s within $50 or two. The upgrade to 512GB storage is rather expensive at the minute. Amazon has the much better offer on the 256GB variation and the very same $1,300 rate for the 512GB variation as Samsung.com, which provides a $200 immediate discount rate if you do not sell an old phone.

If you do go the trade-in path, Samsung.com can knock up to $720 off the S26 Ultra cost– however you’ll need to send out in an S25 Ultra to strike that optimum credit. Would that be a deserving upgrade? Take a look at our Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. S26 Ultra post for more information (we likewise have a contrast video).

The Samsung Galaxy S26+is a lot more affordable when taking a look at the 512GB designs, however you do compromise a fair bit when opting for the Plus rather of the Ultra. And if you desire a 256GB phone, then it’s simply not worth it– the $80 additional for the S26 Ultra purchases you a lots of functions. Here’s our Galaxy S26 +vs. S26 Ultra head-to-head post (and we have a contrast video).

The Samsung Galaxy S26 has all right however not incredible discount rates at the minute– a number of weeks back, we saw it at under$700 for a 256GB system. If you desire the little Galaxy and do not require it today, it’s most likely much better to wait a couple of weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is at its most affordable rate in 30 days(for a 256GB system). While we’re currently seeing S26 FE leakages, it appears not likely that Samsung will reveal the 2026 design this month– we anticipate to see the brand-new FE in September. You might think about getting the S25 FE rather of the S26+and updating it in a number of years. It’s likewise a strong option to the Galaxy A57, specifically when that a person isn’t on sale.

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Flip8 in a couple of weeks’time, however it may show up with a cost walking. Motorola provides inexpensive flip foldables with the Razr household. In 2015’s vanilla design, the Motorola Razr 2025, is$130 or two less expensive than its 2026 replacement. And there isn’t much distinction in between the 2– they have successfully the very same screens and the very same chipset.

That stated, the Motorola Razr 2026 brings a much better ultra-wide electronic camera(50MP vs. 13MP), a somewhat bigger battery (4,800 mAh vs. 4,500 mAh)and much faster storage(UFS 3.1 vs. UFS 2.2) .

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The Motorola Razr + 2026 is a more exceptional design with a Snapdragon eights Gen 4 rather of a Dimensity 7400-class chipset and UFS 4.0 storage to boot. You’ll definitely see increased efficiency, however there aren’t lots of other upgrades.

Previously today, a designer launched software application that hooks into the head tracking function of Sony earphones to utilize for sim video games. This permits you to “browse” in titles like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Assetto CorsaThe Sony WH-1000XM5 is among the supported headsets and you can choose one up for $250. In-ear buds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 ($280) work.

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