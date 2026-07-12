Absolutely nothing revealed the Nothing Phone (4b) previously today– this is the very first (b) series phone, however it’s a mid-ranger not unlike the (a) series designs. The (4a) is the much better phone.

The Nothing Phone (4b) has a 6.77″ 1080p+ OLED screen, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset and a 5,200 mAh battery with 33W charging (for Europe, India is getting a variation with a bigger 6,000 mAh battery). The 50MP primary electronic camera has a small sensing unit (1/2.76″) and is signed up with just by an 8MP ultra-wide video camera– even the CMF Phone 2 Pro had a telephoto lens (however the CMF Phone 3 Pro got canceled). The (4b) is presently on pre-order and will begin delivering next week.

The Nothing Phone(4a )costs EUR390 for an 8/256GB design, however we advise investing EUR13 more to get 4 additional gigs of RAM. And it’s faster RAM too, LPDDR5X compared to LPDDR4X on the (4b ). The (a)phone likewise has faster storage, UFS 3.1 vs. UFS 2.2, and double the capability to boot.

There are other benefits also, like the Snapdragon sevens Gen 4 chipset(an overclocked variation of the 6 Gen 4) and a sharper 6.78″ OLED screen (1224p+ vs. 1080p+). The 50MP primary electronic camera has a bigger sensing unit (1/1.57″) and there is a 50MP 3.5 x/80mm periscope beside it. The 5,080 mAh battery is smaller sized, however just partially so.

There’s likewise the Nothing Phone(3)– the brand name’s very first and, in the meantime, just flagship (there is no Nothing flagship coming this year ). It has the more performant Snapdragon eights Gen 4 chip with even faster UFS 4.0 storage. Plus an even larger 50MP sensing unit for the primary (1/1.3 “), a comparable 50MP 3x periscope and a 50MP ultra-wide module too (the others have 8MP ultra-wides ). Even the selfie cam has a 50MP sensing unit (vs. 32MP on the (4a)and 16MP on the (4b)). The battery for the European specification has 5,150 mAh capability.

Moving far from Nothing, you can have a Samsung Galaxy A57 for the exact same cash as the Phone( 4b). You get two times as numerous OS updates(6 years vs. 3 years)and a premium-feeling 6.9 mm aluminum frame (vs. 8.6 mm plastic frame)with an IP68 ranking (vs. IP64). The battery is smaller sized at 5,000 mAh, however the Galaxy is visibly lighter(179g vs. 210g).

The Realme 16 Pro+is more expensive, however it has numerous advantages. It has the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4(note: not the Sevens Gen 4)chipset. 2nd and 3rd, it boasts both a 200MP primary cam(1/1.56″sensing unit)and a 50MP 3.5 x periscope. Plus, it has a 7,000 mAh battery, which is much bigger than what the phones above need to provide( with 80W quick crediting boot). The phone is slated for 5 OS updates.

The Motorola Edge 70 is at the exact same rate point. It’s even thinner than the Galaxy A57 with a 6.0 mm aluminum frame and it’s lighter too at 159g, without losing excessive battery (4,800 mAh). Unlike the others, this one has cordless charging( 15W )in addition to 68W wired charging. The Edge 70 utilizes the exact same Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset as the Realme above. The cam department consists of a 50MP primary (1/1.56″) and a 120 ° ultra-wide.

The Poco F8 Pro is more of a Nothing Phone(3) rival, however it’s well worth an appearance even if you are thinking about the (4b). It has the much faster Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a reasonably big 6,210 mAh battery with 100W wired-only charging. The 50MP primary cam has actually a decently sized 1/1.55″ sensing unit(though it is smaller sized than the Nothing Phone (3 )’s sensing unit), a 50MP 2.5 x/60mm telephoto video camera and an 8MP ultra-wide.

There’s the Poco F8 Ultra with a bigger 6.9 “screen(vs. 6.59″)and a bigger 6,500 mAh battery with both 100W wired and 50W cordless charging. This one loads the present Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and has a Bose 2.1 stereo (stereo speakers + woofer). The electronic camera uses a bigger 50MP sensing unit (1/1.31”), a longer 5x/115mm lens for the 50MP tele module and a 50MP ultra-wide. You can discover an in-depth contrast in between the Poco F8 Pro and F8 Ultra here.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/xiaomi-poco-f8-ultra-.jpg" alt ="Poco F8 Ultra" width ="75" height ="100">

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