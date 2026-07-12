Aditya Birla Group to invest extra 12,000 crore in Odisha alumina refinery growth

Submit image: Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.|Picture Credit: PTI

The Aditya Birla Group on Saturday proposed to invest an extra Rs 12,000 crore for the growth of its greenfield alumina refinery task at Kansariguda in Odisha’s Rayagada district, a main declaration stated.

The statement was made by the group’s chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla after fulfilling Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here.

The business’s brand-new financial investment proposition turned up throughout evaluation of the development of the group’s continuous and suggested financial investments throughout the state.

The business, which currently has a refinery and 2 smelter plants in Odisha, has actually been carrying out a 1 MTPA capability greenfield refinery task at Kansariguda at a financial investment of Rs 8,000 crore through Hindalco Industries Limited.

With the proposed growth of the job from 1 MTPA to 3 MTPA capability, the business’s financial investment would increase to Rs 20,000 crore.

Concentrate on worth addition and commercial development

The conference supplied a platform to go over the application of significant jobs being carried out by the group in Odisha and determine procedures for their prompt assistance, the declaration stated.

The conversations likewise concentrated on additional growth of the Aditya Birla Group’s existence in sectors where it does not presently have considerable operations in the state.

Keeping in view the long-lasting capacity of the job and the proactive assistance extended by the state federal government, the group proposed an extra financial investment.

The task is anticipated to create significant direct and indirect work and produce additional chances for regional business, company and downstream markets, the declaration stated.

Inviting the proposition, Majhi stated Odisha’s mineral strength should equate into higher worth addition, advanced production and quality work within the state.

The primary minister stated aluminium is main to this vision.

“We plan not just to lead the nation in alumina and aluminium production however likewise to develop an internationally competitive environment throughout the whole worth chain, from refining and main metals to downstream and sophisticated items,” Majhi stated.

The chief minister even more stated the growth of the Kansariguda refinery will even more reinforce this momentum and strengthen Odisha’s position as India’s leading metals and metallurgy center.

He likewise ensured the group of ongoing assistance from the state federal government for the prompt execution and growth of its tasks.

Majhi stated the state federal government would work carefully with the business to help with land, facilities, energies, statutory approvals and other job requirements through a collaborated method.

More comprehensive financial investment conversations throughout sectors

The conference likewise examined the group’s existing and proposed financial investments throughout aluminium, alumina, chemicals, cement, renewable resource, fabrics and garments.

The conversations even more covered possible financial investments in copper refining, copper-clad laminates and printed circuit boards, paints, jewellery production and advanced aluminium items, an authorities stated.

The Aditya Birla Group’s extra financial investment in the growth of its greenfield refinery task came days after the state federal government signed an MoU with Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH) to establish an incorporated greenfield aluminium task at an approximated financial investment of about Rs 1.08 lakh crore (USD 11.5 billion).

Released on July 11, 2026