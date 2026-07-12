Samantha Ruth Prabhu backs ex-husband Naga Chaitanya’s bro Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin, states it has ‘Big Blockbuster Vibes’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is presently delighting in an unforgettable stage in both her individual and expert life. While the starlet continues to commemorate the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram and accept her pregnancy journey, she just recently required to social networks to support star Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming action performer, Lenin.

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Especially, Akhil is the more youthful bro of Samantha’s previous spouse, star Naga Chaitanya. Regardless of the modifications in their individual lives throughout the years, Samantha’s most current gesture has actually captured the attention of fans online.

‘Big Blockbuster Vibes’ for Lenin

The Oh Baby! star shared the trailer of Lenin on her Instagram Stories and sent her finest dreams to Akhil and the movie’s group ahead of its release. Revealing her enjoyment about the job, Samantha composed, “Wishing Lenin, Akhil Akkineni, and the whole team the very best. Big blockbuster vibes already (sic),” meaning her self-confidence in the movie’s potential customers.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wishes Akhil Akkineni Photograph: (Instagram/Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Screengrab), Samantha FC)

Her message rapidly discovered its method throughout social networks, with lots of applauding the star for extending her assistance.

Akhil Thanks Samantha for Her Wishes

Akhil Akkineni fasted to acknowledge Samantha’s post. Reposting her Story on his main Instagram account, the star thanked her for the support and composed, “Thank you so much, Sam…my team and I really appreciate your wishes,” followed by 3 folded-hands emojis.

The exchange in between the 2 stars has actually produced buzz amongst fans, provided Samantha’s enduring connection with the Akkineni household.

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Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Have Moved On

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya wed in 2017 after being together for numerous years. Their wedding event was among the most renowned occasions in the Telugu movie market. The couple revealed their separation in October 2021, bringing their marital relationship to an end.

Both stars have actually considering that started brand-new chapters in their lives. Naga Chaitanya wed starlet Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024, in a standard event.

Samantha connected the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025. The couple just recently revealed that they are anticipating their very first kid, including another factor to commemorate together with the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram.

Check Out: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being composed off as a heroine before Maa Inti Bangaaram success

Samantha to Take a Maternity Break

As she stabilizes her individual turning points with expert accomplishments, Samantha has actually likewise exposed that she prepares to step far from work for a long time. The starlet has actually validated that she will take a maternity break after finishing her existing tasks.