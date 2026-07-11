TCS Shares Rally 4% After Beating D-Street Q1FY27 Result Estimates

TCS Share Price|Image: X

TCS Share Price: After beating Dalal street expectations for Q1 outcomes, the shares of Tata Consultancy Services(TCS )rallied as much as 4%to strike an intra-day high of Rs 2,133.30 per share on Friday, July 10.

Just Recently, Motilal Oswal restated its “BUY” ranking on TCS with a target rate of “Rs 2,350, implying a 15% potential upside.”

TCS has actually reported a boost of 5% YoY in net revenue to Rs 1,334.9 Crore for Q1FY27. The IT services significant published a profits development of 14% YoY to Rs 7,227.5 crore. TCS reported an operating margin of 24.0% and a net margin of 19.2% for the quarter ending June. The business likewise stated a dividend of Rs 12 per share.

According to brokerage significant MOSL, “TCS expects demand to improve in 2Q, supported by a pent-up technology backlog and stronger client conversations. While we also expect 2Q to be better, we believe evidence around demand improvement is scant.”

“The pent-up demand narrative has been around for some time, while geopolitics, tariff uncertainty and cautious discretionary spending continue to weigh on decision-making,” it stated.

Secret Highlights From TCS Management Commentary

Need momentum revealed early indications of healing, with management mentioning a suppressed innovation stockpile and suggesting a positive outlook for 2Q.

SG&A/ financial investment costs increased ~ 16% YoY in USD terms, driven primarily by worker expenses, collaboration financial investments, and targeted M&A-associated charges (following a reclassification that got rid of the earlier PAR/SG&& A split).

An expense classification improvement was undertaken this quarter to clarify formerly raised other costs, without any effect on overall expenditures or margins; prior durations reiterated for comparability.

Offer mix shows just a minimal, not a substantial, shift towards transformative net brand-new offers vs. renewals. Mega offer cadence has actually moderated to one in the present quarter vs 3 in the previous quarter, though 6 mega offers have actually been transferred the last 5 quarters crossing markets.