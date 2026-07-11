‘I Wish I Had Listened’: Fidji Simo Steps Down From OpenAI After Health Battle

OpenAI CEO Fidji Simo Steps Back After Medical Leave, Shifts to Part-time Advisor Role|Image: X

Huge shakeup at OpenAI. Fidji Simo, among the business’s most senior leaders, is stepping far from her full-time task after months of handling a health condition that ended up being far harder to handle than she initially anticipated.

Simo shared the news herself, initially in a note to OpenAI personnel and after that openly on X. She discussed that she went on medical leave back in April after a major flare-up of a persistent health problem she’s really been coping with for 7 years, Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, or POTS for brief. It’s a condition that tinkers your nerve system and can trigger lightheadedness, fainting, and a racing heart, and today, there’s no treatment for it.

3 months later on, Simo states it’s ended up being clear that improving is going to take longer than she hoped. Rather of attempting to press through a full-time management task, she’s selecting to step back and end up being a part-time consultant to the business rather.

In her post, she was refreshingly sincere about it too. She stated individuals called her “courageous” for going on leave in the very first location, however she pressed back on that framing confessing she ‘d really neglected indication for many years before lastly making this call. She even raised a minute from her Facebook days, when Mark Zuckerberg as soon as informed her to “play the long game” and used her a year off. She turned it down at that time. Recalling now, she states she wants she had not.

“When I went on leave, many individuals informed me I was brave for prioritizing my health. The fact is that I am just making this choice now due to the fact that I stopped working to make it lot of times in the past,” she composed on X.

Who is Fidji Simo?

For those who do not follow OpenAI carefully, Simo was commonly viewed as Sam Altman’s right-hand man. She signed up with OpenAI’s board in 2024, then came on board full-time in May 2025 as CEO of Applications (a title later on upgraded to CEO of AGI Deployment), leaving her task running Instacart, where she ‘d led the business through its IPO. Before that, she invested over a years at Meta, where she ran the Facebook app itself.

At OpenAI, her task was to run business side of the business: customer items, industrial offers, and daily operations, while Altman focused more on research study, security, and calculating power. 3 heavy-hitters- COO Brad Lightcap, CFO Sarah Friar, and previous CPO Kevin Weil, all reported straight to her.

Not the only current exit

Simo’s departure isn’t occurring in seclusion. OpenAI’s management bench has actually been weakening a fair bit recently. Back in April, when Simo initially revealed her medical leave, the business likewise exposed that Chief Marketing Officer Kate Rouch was delegating concentrate on her own cancer healing. Around the exact same time, Brad Lightcap moved into a lower-profile “special projects” function. And Kevin Weil, the business’s item chief, has actually considering that left completely too.

Include Simo’s news to that list, and it paints a photo of an executive group that’s been through a great deal of turnover in an extremely brief window specifically significant for a business presently valued at a jaw-dropping $852 billion and supposedly getting ready for a future IPO.

According to reports, Simo’s responsibilities will not go to one single follower. Rather, they’re being divided throughout 3 individuals: OpenAI President Greg Brockman who had actually currently been covering item tasks throughout her leave, CFO Sarah Friar, and another primary officer. It’s a short-lived patchwork service in the meantime, though it does raise the concern of whether Altman will ultimately require to discover one clear No. 2 once again particularly with IPO strategies apparently on the horizon, even if not impending.

Altman’s action

Altman didn’t keep back his sensations either. Responding to the news on X, he composed that he was “really sad” about Simo’s choice, calling her a buddy as much as an associate, and wanting her a rapid healing. Brief and easy, however it was clear this one hit in a different way than a common executive exit.