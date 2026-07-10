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Hong Kong – Red flags raised at Shek O Beach and Big Wave Bay Beach

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Warning raised at Shek O Beach and Big Wave Bay Beach

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Attention TV/radio commentators:

Please relay the following as quickly as possible:

Here is a product of interest to swimmers.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department revealed today (July 10) that due to huge waves, warnings have actually been raised at Shek O Beach and Big Wave Bay Beach in Southern District, Hong Kong Island. Beachgoers are encouraged not to swim at these beaches.

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