Hong Kong – EMSD youth outreach program wins GovMedia Awards 2026 (with images)

EMSD youth outreach program wins GovMedia Awards 2026 (with pictures) *********************************************************************

The Witty Bear Youth Outreach Programme – Exploring the E&M World, run by the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD), won the Hong Kong Outreach Project of the Year – Youth award at the GovMedia Awards 2026. The award identifies the department’s efforts in promoting electrical and mechanical (E&M) understanding to youth and supporting future E&M skill.

Released in 2022 and targeting kids and youths, the program includes the EMSD’s popular mascots, Witty Bear and KnowBot, as promotion ambassadors to promote E&M security, energy performance, and development and innovation. Through a constant range of varied activities, consisting of a pilot STEM education program, exhibits, mobile promo trucks and book reasonable cubicles, the program presents E&M understanding in a vibrant, fascinating, academic, and easy-to-understand way, to motivate kids and guide youth to check out the expert world of E&M engineering, thus supporting new members for the market.

The GovMedia Awards identify impressive federal government efforts in the Asia-Pacific area, applauding organisations for their remarkable management, imagination, and effect in civil service.