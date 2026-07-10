Hong Kong – Four signed up small works specialists and 3 licensed signatories disciplined

4 signed up small works professionals and 3 licensed signatories disciplined ************************************************************************************

The Registered Contractors’ Disciplinary Board has actually finished 4 disciplinary questions under the Buildings Ordinance (BO) and chose that 2 of the signed up small works specialists (RMWC) and their licensed signatories (AS) must be disciplined for having actually been irresponsible or having actually misconducted themselves in developing works; among the RMWC selected as a certified individual (QP) under the Mandatory Window Inspection Scheme (MWIS) and its AS must be disciplined for stopping working to release the tasks or comply with the requirements troubled a QP under the BO, and the other RMWC needs to be disciplined for having actually been founded guilty by a court of offenses connected to developing works.

The Board’s composed choices and orders released on June 24 were released in the Gazette today (July 10). Information are offered at the following link:

Case 1: egazette.gld.gov.hk/ pdf?type=egn&& year=2026 & volume=30 & gno=28 & notice_no= 4135 & additional=0

Case 2: egazette.gld.gov.hk/ pdf?type=egn & year=2026&& volume =30 & gno=28 & notice_no =4136 & additional =0

Case&3: egazette.gld.gov.hk/ pdf?type=egn & year=2026&& volume =30 & gno=28 & notice_no =4134 & additional =0

Case 4: egazette.gld.gov.hk/ pdf?type=egn & year=2026 & volume=30 & gno=28 & notice_no = 4133 & additional = 0

The very first case included a deadly occurrence that happened at a store under remodelling at King Fuk Street, San Po Kong, on March 15, 2021. An employee passed away after falling from a ladder platform that fell while he was apparently going through levelling work. The RMWC was prosecuted by the Labour Department for infraction of the Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance, and was consequently founded guilty and fined $81,000 at the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts on October 4, 2021. In view of the conviction of the RMWC, the Buildings Department (BD) informed the Board for its factor to consider of disciplinary action versus the RMWC under the arrangements of area 13( 1) of the BO.

Upon conclusion of the disciplinary query, the Board purchased the RMWC to be fined $100,000 and to pay an overall of $37,000, being the expenses of the Board and the BD for carrying out the query.

The RMWC of the 2nd case sent proposed types to the BD in 2015, alerting the start of small works for fixing of external makings and wall tiles of 4 property systems at On Chun Street, Shatin, and On Chee Road, Tai Po. No conclusion certificates were sent regardless of duplicated pointers, demands and cautions from the BD. An examination by the BD exposed that the small works had actually currently been finished and the RMWC stopped working to send the conclusion certificates. This revealed that the RMWC and its AS had actually been irresponsible or had actually misconducted themselves in developing works. The BD for that reason alerted the Board for its factor to consider to take disciplinary action versus the RMWC and its AS under the arrangements of areas 13( 1) and 13( 3) of the BO.

Upon conclusion of the disciplinary questions, the Board purchased the RMWC and its AS to be fined $10,000 in overall and to pay an overall of $44,600 being the expenses of the Board and the BD for carrying out the query.

The RMWC of the 3rd case sent a certificate under the MWIS to the BD in August 2019, accrediting that a proposed examination had actually been performed to the windows of a property system at Ma Tin Road, Yuen Long, which those windows were safe and no recommended repair work was needed. The BD later on performed an examination in reaction to a report and discovered that the rivets of some windows revealed greyish-white powder, and the webcam lock of a window was missing out on. The RMWC and its AS were consequently prosecuted by the BD, and were founded guilty and fined $16,000 in overall at the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts on October 16, 2020, pursuant to area 40(2B)(b) of the BO, for having actually performed a recommended evaluation in a way most likely to trigger a threat of accident or residential or commercial property damage. In view of the convictions of the RMWC and its AS, the BD alerted the Board for its factor to consider of disciplinary action versus the RMWC and its AS under the arrangements of areas 13( 1) of the BO.

Upon conclusion of the disciplinary questions, the Board purchased the AS to be reprimanded, the RMWC to be restricted from accrediting any proposed evaluation, or licensing or monitoring any recommended repair work of windows, for 6 months with impact from the date of the Gazette, and the RMWC and its AS to pay an overall of $38,600, being the expenses of the Board and the BD for performing the query.

The RMWC of the 4th case sent 55 proposed kinds in overall to the Independent Checking Unit (ICU) of the Housing Bureau from April to May 2020, alerting the beginning of small works for fixing external walls of a housing estate at Po Hong Road, Tseung Kwan O; and licensing conclusion of the small works to the ICU from May to June 2020. An examination by the ICU exposed that the small works had actually currently been begun and finished in December 2019. This revealed that the RMWC and its AS had actually licensed small works not in accordance with the streamlined requirements, and had actually been irresponsible or had actually misconducted themselves in constructing works. The BD for that reason informed the Board for its factor to consider to take disciplinary action versus the RMWC and its AS under the arrangements of areas 13( 1) and 13( 3) of the BO.

Upon conclusion of the disciplinary query, the Board purchased the RMWC and its AS to be fined $20,000 in overall and to pay an overall of $55,200 being the expenses of the Board and the BD for carrying out the query.

A representative for the BD restated that any signed up professional who contravenes the pertinent arrangements of the BO in performing constructing works, or is founded guilty by any court of an offense associating with developing works, or has actually been irresponsible or has actually misconducted himself in developing works, will undergo enforcement action consisting of prosecution and disciplinary action under the BO.

In order to guarantee structure security, the BD connects excellent value to the quality of the recommended window assessment and repair work by a QP under the MWIS. Any QP who contravenes the pertinent arrangements of the BO in performing the recommended maintenance of windows under the MWIS is not just responsible to prosecution however likewise to disciplinary action under the BO. The BD will continue to carry out audit evaluations to guarantee the quality of recommended maintenances under the MWIS, the representative included.