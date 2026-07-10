Hong Kong – Rates and Government lease due July 31

Rates and Government lease due July 31 *************************************

Needs for rates and/or Government lease for the quarter from July to September 2026 have actually been provided, and payment must be made by July 31, 2026.

The needs have actually shown the rates concession for this quarter, based on a ceiling of $500 for each rateable tenement. Any unused concession can not be utilized to balance out impressive rates in other quarters. There is no concession for Government lease.

Payment can be made:

(1) by utilizing autopay, the Faster Payment System (FPS), PPS, Internet banking or bank automated teller devices (ATMs);

(2) by submitting an e-Cheque/e-Cashier Order through the Pay e-Cheque website;

(3) by sending out a crossed cheque to the Treasury, PO Box No. 28000, Sham Shui Po Post Office, Hong Kong (mail with inadequate postage will be turned down); or

(4) personally at any post workplace or designated corner store in Hong Kong (i.e. 7-Eleven, Circle K or U choose). For the addresses and opening hours of post workplaces, please call the Hongkong Post query hotline on 2921 2222 or visit its site.

If payers have actually not gotten the needs, they might acquire replacement needs or ask regarding the quantity payable by (i) checking out the Rating and Valuation Department (RVD)’s site; (ii) calling 2152 0111; (iii) faxing 2152 0113; or (iv) checking out the RVD, 15/F, Cheung Sha Wan Government Offices, 303 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon.

Non-receipt or late invoice of the need does not change the requirement that the overall quantity due need to be paid by July 31, 2026. An additional charge of 5 percent will be enforced for late payment. An additional charge of 10 percent will be imposed on the quantity (consisting of the 5 percent additional charge) which stays unsettled 6 months after the last day for payment.

For payment by autopay, the rates and/or Government lease will be debited from payers’ savings account on July 31, 2026. Payers ought to guarantee that there suffice funds in their savings account to fulfill the payments on that date up until settlement.

To support environmental management, payers are motivated to use the RVD’s complimentary eRVD Bill service to get e-bills and pay, and to settle costs by autopay or other methods of e-payment (e.g. FPS, PPS, Internet banking, e-Cheque/e-Cashier Order or ATMs) to conserve queuing time. Application for autopay can be gotten by downloading from the RVD’s site, going to the RVD, District Offices and banks or by calling 2152 0111.