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Hong Kong – Reappointment of Chairman to Consumer Council revealed

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Reappointment of Chairman to Consumer Council revealed

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The Government revealed today (July 10) the reappointment of Mr Clement Chan Kam-wing as the Chairman of the Consumer Council for a regard to 2 years with impact from July 15, 2026.

“Mr Chan has taken up the chairmanship of the Council since July 2022. During this period, he has been actively leading the Council to take forward various initiatives in safeguarding consumers’ rights and interests, while putting forward many valuable suggestions. We are confident that the Council will further strengthen its work on consumer protection under his leadership,” a federal government representative stated.

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