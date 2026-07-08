Hear U2’s Joyous New Single ‘Street of Dreams’ From Upcoming Studio Album

The single is the very first tune that U2 has actually shared from their approaching studio album, which will come out at some point around their 50th anniversary later on this year

2 months after teasing their brand-new tune with a video shoot on a congested street in Mexico City, U2 have actually dropped “Street of Dreams,” the leadoff single from their approaching studio album, slated for release before completion of the year. The cheerful, anthemic tune was produced by their long time partner Jacknife Lee.

The “Street of Dreams” video was shot when the band remained in Mexico City to go to the Street Child World Cup Finals Tournament at Parque Ecológico Lago de Texcoco. They shot near the Plaza Santo Domingo in the middle of a rainstorm, and were welcomed onto a home veranda by a household after the band’s generator stopped working in the rain.

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U2 have yet to reveal the title for their brand-new album, however it’ll be their very first appropriate LP of brand-new tunes given that 2017’sTunes of Experience.In the years that followed, U2 played arenas throughout North America and Europe, brought theirJoshua Tree30 trip to abroad markets, cut stripped-down variations of their traditional tunes on the 2023 LPTunes of Surrenderand ended up being the very first band to carry out at Sphere in Las Vegas. Previously this year, they likewise shared 2 six-song EPs,Days of AshandEaster Lilythat handled weighty matters of politics and spiritual renewal.

When they launchedEaster Lilyin April, Bono informed fans that the upcoming album would strike a various tone. “We remain in the studio, still working towards a loud, unpleasant, ‘unreasonably vibrant’ album to play LIVE … which is where U2 lives,” he stated. “We still seek to vibrant rock & & roll as an act of resistance versus all this awfulness on our little screens.”

U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. remained the Sphere residency as he recuperated from neck surgical treatment. He returned for the sessions that produced the 2 EPs, and the upcoming album. “I’m not gon na lie, it wasn’t simple missing out on the Sphere residency through injury,” Mullen stated in February. “But I overlooked my signs over a couple of years and simply pressed through. Ends up I’m not invincible, and when you do not listen to your body the repercussions are inescapable.”

There has actually been no talk in public of a trip, however U2 have never ever as soon as launched an album they didn’t support with programs all throughout the world. They would mark Larry Mullen Jr.’s very first time playing cope with the band given that 2019.

In late September, U2 will commemorate the 50th anniversary of their development. They’re basically the only significant band from that time that’s kept its initial lineup entirely undamaged.

From Wanderer United States.