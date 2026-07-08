Lee Min-ho’s Upcoming Dramas and Movies: Everything We Understand

Lee Min-ho is set to go back to screens with the upcoming historic secret movie ‘Assassins’, while likewise considering a brand-new K-drama function as an infamously irritable employer concealing a double life.

Lee Min-ho has a history of being rather selective with his acting jobs. Following his function in the well-known American drama Pachinko ( 2022-present ), there was a visible space before he made his K-drama return with When destiny Gossipwhich itself followed 2020’s The King: Eternal MonarchHis last movie, Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy, came a number of years after 2016’s Bounty Hunters

It’s simple to see why the Hallyu super star’s fans are constantly excitedly awaiting his go back to the screen. Fortunately, Lee Min-ho has brand-new jobs turning up, and here’s whatever we understand up until now.

According to current reports, his firm, MYM Entertainment, shared that the star has actually been approached to star in an approaching drama entitled Your Love (likewise described as Virtual Loveand is presently evaluating the deal.

The story follows a working lady who discovers convenience from the everyday pressures of her task and home life by stanning a member of a virtual idol group. Her regular takes an unforeseen turn when she reveals a stunning trick: the virtual idol she likes is really a genuine individual– and he occurs to be her exceptionally irritable manager at the workplace.

Lee has actually been used the lead function of Cha Wook-hyun, the hot-tempered, hard-to-please head of a business, whose difficult requirements keep his workers continuously on edge. After his secret about his double life is found, his thoroughly preserved exterior starts to split, exposing a remarkably susceptible side below his challenging outside.

The drama, directed by Jang Young-seok, is anticipated to enter into production this year. Information concerning the last cast and release date are yet to be revealed.

In the meantime, Lee Min-ho has another job lined up– the movie Assassinsdirected by the well-known Hur Jin-ho, understood for directing classics like Christmas in August (1998 ), One Fine Spring Day (2001 ), and April Snow (2005 ).

Motivated by real occasions, Assassins is an extreme thriller set versus the background of the 1974 tried assassination of South Korean President Park Chung-hee, in which the First Lady was fatally shot. Lee stars as Young Il, a young press reporter who witnesses the attack and ends up being figured out to discover the fact, together with Senior Inspector Cheol Gu (Yu Hae-jin) and News Editor Jae Hwan (Park Hae-il), as the 3 slowly unwind the secret behind the assassination.

Assassins is set to launch this September.