Fox In The Garden’s ‘Things I Feel’ Music Video Captures the Absurd Whimsy of Being in a Band

Directed and modified by frontman Soutrik ‘Zico’ Chakraborty, FITG’s four-by-three vignette of a lazy afternoon in a Santacruz flat is a warm picture of music, relationship and business of remaining in a band

It’s had to do with a year given that I initially checked out among those essays stating, with excellent seriousness, that “rock is back.” The argument made good sense, mainly since it didn’t seem like much of an argument at all. Throughout cities, scenes and progressively pricey fond memories journeys, individuals were as soon as again ready to take a trip unreasonable ranges to enjoy bands play loudly in spaces. Not even if guitars were unexpectedly stylish once again, however due to the fact that rock fandom has never ever truly acted like a pattern. It remains: in a moms and dad’s CD collection, in playlists filled with tunes initially downloaded off LimeWire half a life time back, in tattooed lyrics, in reunion trips, in the persistent love of seeing 5 individuals attempt to make something larger than themselves onstage.

Which is why “Things I Feel,” the current video from Bombay-Calcutta indie clothing Fox In The Garden, feels less like a dispatch from rock’s expected resurgence and more of a little, sun-drenched pointer of why it never ever completely disappeared. Drawn from the band’s late-2025 album Doom In Bloomthe tune sits someplace in between city-pop heat, jangly indie rock and the band’s enduring impulse for dreamy, feel-good melancholy. The video, directed and modified by frontman Soutrik ‘Zico’ Chakraborty himself, does not attempt to turn that sensation into grand folklore. Rather, it positions the band inside his Santacruz apartment or condo on what appears like a lazy Sunday afternoon: guitars being strummed on cushions and sofas, routine partner Karshini Nair socializing with the group, 3 home felines roaming in and out of the frame like quiet manufacturers, Zico cutting his beard, and ultimately, since no band hangout is obviously total without one, a pillow battle.

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It is sweet, deadpan, warm, and simply a little resigned, which may be the most sincere psychological register for a tune like this.

For Zico, Doom In Bloom marks a clear advance for the band. “To be sincere, I believe Doom In Bloom is our finest work yet, in regards to songwriting, plans and production,” he states.” We took in flavours of all the music we like, whether it be swing, soul, city-pop, rock and post-punk, and made it our own.”The album, he includes, originated from “a deeply individual area,” pressing the band towards something”more fully grown and sincere”while hanging on to what he calls their”signature feel-good noise.”

There is an amusing little self-awareness in how he frames the band’s present location in the Indian indie environment.”We joke about how, due to the fact that of this album, we can securely state we’re in the league of ‘finest Indian bands nobody discusses,'” he states. It is a joke, however just hardly. Fox In The Garden have actually constantly inhabited a somewhat weird area: tuneful sufficient to be instantly welcoming, wistful enough to prevent simple cheeriness, and far too thinking about texture and sensation to be decreased to breezy indie wallpaper. If their 2020 launching Warm Boy presented the task as something loose, warm and surf-pop leaning, Doom In Bloom seems like the variation that has actually lived a little bit, listened extensively and return with a clearer sense of itself.

“Things I Feel” likewise brings its own history. Zico states the tune was composed 6 years back, simply a couple of weeks after Fox In The Garden launched Bright BoyIn his words, it is “without a doubt the most unique tune on the album,” the type of track that “journeys and takes you someplace.” It likewise fits a pattern in the band’s visual history. From “Goa” to “Coma Weed,” Fox In The Garden appear to have a fondness for making videos for the longer, more immersive tunes in their brochure.

That option feels nearly bold in 2026, when the web’s favored system of music discovery is still the ten-second bit. “It provides you the opportunity to be immersed in one sensation for a rather very long time, which needs dedication from the listener and shipment of the benefit from our end,” Zico states. “It’s simply my hot take, however I choose individuals pertaining to a gig to listen to the entire tune than 10 seconds of it.”

The initial prepare for the “Things I Feel” video was much more sophisticated. Zico had actually thought of something “exceptionally cinematic,” with huge choreography, dance series and what he calls “the entire La Land hoopla.” Production constraints, not available stars and the little matter of him directing and modifying his own video for the very first time ultimately brought the concept pull back to earth. In hindsight, that might have been for the very best. The ended up clip’s simpleness feels truer to the band: a wry admission that this is what the work typically appears like before it ends up being efficiency.

There is likewise something extremely Fox In The Garden about the joke at the centre of the video. Zico states the last idea originated from that familiar jab tossed at artists: “Hey, do you have any other life abilities apart from music?” The response, owned up to with some pride and some defeat, is no. Or a minimum of, not truly.

That might likewise be why the video’s domesticity works. The house is not a background even an environment. The felines are not props. The good friends are not additionals. The band is not pretending to be above the little absurdities of being a band. They are inside them, relaxing through them, strumming through them, ultimately turning them into a pillow battle.

Inquired about bigger cultural cycles, Zico is clear-eyed however not excessively reverent. “Sounds and music get recycled every period,” he states, indicating the return of rock, restored interest in imitate Evanescence and My Chemical Romance, and the growing impact of anime, K-drama, J-pop and K-pop in India. He is less interested in chasing after the wheel than stepping on and off it at will. “It’s like a Ferris wheel in the Indian mela,” he states. “You can get on when the guy with the bidi chooses the round is over.” The much better word, for him, is “resynthesis.” Old sounds return, however just matter when they are infiltrated real individuals, real lives and real spaces. “Resynthesis is humanity,” he states, “and is finest if done by human beings and not computer systems.”

When it comes to “Things I Feel,” that space takes place to be a Santacruz apartment or condo filled with artists, felines, cushions and the unglamorous proof of a life invested making tunes. Or as Zico puts it, with the type of line that actually ought to feature a support system connected: “This video heads out to all the bands and the fans of bands, and the regrettable partners and better halves of individuals in bands. We hear your predicament and pleasure.”

Music might come in between reality frequently enough. In Fox In The Garden’s world, genuine life appears to be the only location music can effectively start.