EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar relabels The Wives as The Wives Of Bollywood; exposes why the initial title is back: “People were puzzled about which group of spouses the movie concentrated on”

Previously this year, National Award winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar finished the shoot of his next, The WivesThe movie was previously entitled The Wives Of Bollywood and precisely a year back, on July 8, its very first appearance teaser poster was revealed. At that time, the movie was relabelled The WivesNow, Bollywood Hungama has actually solely found out that the movie has actually returned to its initial title– The Wives Of Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Madhur Bhandarkar relabels The Wives as The Wives Of Bollywood; exposes why the initial title is back:”People were puzzled about which group of better halves the movie concentrated on “

Madhur Bhandarkar solely informed Bollywood Hungama the factor behind going back to the initial title, “When I utilized to inform individuals that I am making a movie called The Wivesto start with they would get baffled whether the title was The Wife or The WivesThey utilized to question my movie is about which group of partners? Is it about business spouses, political leaders’ other halves or homemakers? It was leading to confusion. I, along with the manufacturer and my group, felt that we need to alter the name to The Wives Of Bollywood“

Madhur Bhandarkar included, “The brand-new title is obvious. Now, when I inform them about the brand-new title, individuals are quickly able to comprehend what the movie is everything about and it concentrates on which set of partners. It goes well with the category and individuals linked to it.”

The filmmaker likewise shared an upgrade, “The modifying is over. The VFX and background rating work is going on at present. The VFX work took a great deal of time, however it must be done within a week. My concern is to get the censor copy all set initially.”

The Wives Of Bollywood stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy and Regina Cassandra in addition to Rahul Bhat, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruwala. It marks Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2nd cooperation with manufacturer Pranav Jain, of PJ Motion Pictures, following the 2022 direct-to-OTT movie, India Lockdown

Check Out: Madhur Bhandarkar covers shooting of The Wives; movie assures a compelling appearance at Bollywood’s inner circles

Tags: Bollywood, Bollywood News, Exclusive, Madhur Bhandarkar, Mouni Roy, News, Regina Cassandra, Reveals, Sonali Kulkarni, The Wives, The Wives Of Bollywood

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