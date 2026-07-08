19459015 The track will appear on the soundtrack for the punk group’s brand-new coming-of-age funny, Nimrods 19659001 Green Day carrying out ahead of Super Bowl LX in February 2026 Patrick T. Fallon/ AFP/Getty Images Green Day are back with a rollicking brand-new tune, “I’m Never Gon na R.I.P.,”which will appear on the soundtrack for the band’s upcoming coming-of-age funny, Nimrods 19459023 19659004 “I’m Never Gon na R.I.P.” harkens back to the earliest days of rock & & roll with its “Rock Around the Clock”-design groove, however the crispy guitar tones and bratty, invincible lyrics are pure Green Day. “The devil’s on my tail however he’s chasing after a ghost,” Billie Joe Armstrong wails before introducing into a last chorus: “I’m never ever gon na R.I.P./ I’m never ever gon na R.I.P./ Might decrease in history cause/I ain’t ever gon na R.I.P.” < iframe title = 19459006 width = 19459007 height = data-lazy-type = 19459009 frameborder = 19459010 referrerpolicy = 19459011 allowfullscreen permit = nitro-og-src = 19459013 nitro-lazy-src = > 19659006 Together with launching “I’m Never Gon na R.I.P.,”Green Day shared the complete 30-song track list for the Nimrods soundtrack. The album will include a huge selection of Green Day classics, along with 4 formerly unreleased live recordings from the band’s efficiency at the Palladium in Los Angeles that’ll be included in the motion picture. 19659007 In addition, the soundtrack will boast brand-new music from the imaginary group at the heart of Nimrods 19459023, Analog Dogs. There’s likewise music from a few of the real artists appearing in the movie, consisting of Ultra Q, the Paradox, and McKenna Grace. 19659008 The 19459022 Nimrods 19459023 soundtrack is set to get here July 31 and will be readily available on CD, cassette, and streaming, with a number of vinyl variations to boot. The album is offered to pre-order on all formats now. When it comes to 19459022 Nimrods 19459023 the motion picture, it’s set to strike theaters on Aug. 14. The movie centers around Analog Dogs, a young pop punk band who take a trip to Los Angeles under the belief that they’ve won the chance to open for Green Day at an unique New Year’s Eve program. Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust star as the members of Analog Dogs, while the cast likewise boasts Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Fred Armisen. The members of Green Day will, obviously, all appear in the movie too. Nimrods Soundtrack Track List 1. “Longview”– Green Day 19459030 2. “In the End”– Green Day 3. “Bored”– Analog Dogs 4. “When I Come Around”– Green Day 5. “Walking Contradiction”– Green Day 19459030 6. “Dilemma”– Green Day 19459030 7. “Waiting”– Green Day 8. “Geek Stink Breath”– Green Day 9. “Bab’s Uvula Who?”– Green Day 19459030 10. “Panic Song”– Green Day 19459030 11. “Basket Case”– Green Day 12. “Hitchin’ a Ride”– Green Day 13. “Dominated Love Slave”– Analog Dogs 19459030 14. “Haushinka”– Green Day 19459030 15. “Bobby Sox”– Green Day 16. “Ms. Lauren”– The Paradox 17. “It’s So Fine”– Mckenna Grace 19459030 18. “Getaway”– Analog Dogs 19. “Freaking Out”– Analog Dogs 19459030 20. “Cold”– Ultra Q 21. “Last Night in the world”– Green Day 19459030 22. “Brain Stew”– Green Day 19459030 23. “Wake Me Up When September Ends”– Green Day 19459030 24. “Corvette Summer”– Green Day 25. “American Idiot” (Live)– Green Day 26. “Know Your Enemy” (Live)– Green Day 27. “Auld Lang Syne” (Live)– Green Day 19459030 28. “Good Riddance”– Green Day 29. “I’m Never Gon na R.I.P.”– Green Day 19459030 30. “Going to Pasalacqua” (Live)– Green Day 19659012 From Wanderer United States. 19659013