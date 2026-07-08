Following the release of its very first appearance and teaser, Bhai Tera Star Hai has actually revealed the faces joining its wacky comical universe. The makers have actually revealed the movie’s ensemble cast, presenting a varied set of characters who will share the screen with lead star Raghav Juyal, who plays Ajay Singh. With its distinct property and a mix of dynamic characters, the upcoming funny intends to bring a fresh dosage of humour and home entertainment to audiences.

Bhai Tera Star Hai cast exposed: Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh and others sign up with Raghav Juyal-led funny

The cast consists of Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Niharika NM, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Vikalp Mehta. The efficiency group is additional supported by Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh, and Dev B. Agrawal.

The function movie exists by Eastwood Pictures and represents a joint production endeavor in between Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2. The task is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, who likewise co-wrote the movie script together with author Sudipto Sarkar.

The motion picture is produced by a management group including Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Vivek B. Agrawal.

The story of the youth-centric cinematic job is set versus the background of London. Referred to as a high-energy funny including remarkable characters, appealing music, and an eventful story unfolding throughout one extraordinary night, Bhai Tera Star Hai is all set to get here in movie theaters on July 30, 2026.

Check Out: Raghav Juyal starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai teaser out now; star plays his most wonderfully delusional character in Vivek B Agrawal directorial

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.