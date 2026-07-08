Following the success of their current partnership, Made in India: A Titan Story, T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture are broadening their innovative collaboration for their most enthusiastic task to date: a premium, multi-season drama series entitled The TATAs’.

After Made In India: A Titan Story, T-Series reveals multi-season series on the Tata household; information inside!

The eminence occasion series, imagined as a premium multi-season drama, is adjusted from Girish Kuber’s book, The Tatas: How a Family Built a Business and a Nation, which won the distinguished Gaja Capital Business Book of the Year award. Created as a sweeping, multi-generational legend, ‘THE TATAS’ will chronicle the architecture of a household whose business values, commercial developments, and humanitarian organizations ended up being deeply linked with the birth and advancement of modern-day India. Instead of limiting the story to business conference rooms, the series plans to run as a deeply intimate character research study of visionary leaders stabilizing enormous individual conviction with the socio-political shifts of an altering country.

The series will structurally chart the 4 unique periods of the Tata family tree, tracing how each generation presented fundamental pillars to the Indian landscape:

Generation I: The Founder (Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata)

The series will check out Jamsetji’s increasingly nationalistic vision to present India 3 crucial possessions: independent heavy market by means of Tata Steel (developing Asia’s very first incorporated steel plant), native high-end hospitality by means of the renowned Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in 1903, and first-rate clinical research study, which laid the structure for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

Generation II: The Consolidators (Sir Dorabji Tata and Sir Ratan Tata) & & Lady Meharbai Tata

This age follows the intense execution of Tata Steel in the middle of international royal uncertainty, the production of Tata Hydro-Electric Power, and the facility of the fundamental Tata Trusts, pioneering methodical philanthropy in India.

Generation III: The Modernizer (J.R.D. Tata)

Covering over half a century of management, this chapter will catch J.R.D. Tata pioneering Indian air travel with Tata Airlines (later on Air India), developing Tata Motors (TELCO) to develop India’s transportation facilities, and nurturing the birth of the worldwide tech transformation with the launch of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1968.

Generation IV: The Globalist (Ratan Naval Tata)

The leader who took the Indian empire to the worldwide phase. This last arc will chart the aggressive modernization of the corporation, tracking high-stakes global acquisitions along with customer developments like Titan rewording the Indian way of life landscape.

Film Writer Karan Vyas, who got extensive honor for anchoring the psychological and historic weight of the Titan story, has actually been locked to adjust Kuber’s book for the screen. The job moves Vyas from a single-brand focus to an enormous historic canvas covering over a century of Indian history.

Manufacturer Bhushan Kumar, T-Series Films, states, “Some households construct companies. Some develop organizations. The Tata household assisted construct the really concept of contemporary India. The frustrating love for Made In India: A Titan Story has actually been extremely heartening and has actually declared our belief that audiences today are looking for stories that are genuine, motivating, and rooted in India’s abundant tradition. That reaction has actually motivated us to continue bringing such remarkable journeys to the screen. We are humbled to present ‘The Tatas’, a story that commemorates a household whose vision and worths have actually formed generations, and we hope audiences accept it with the exact same love and love they showered upon Made In India: A Titan Story.”

Speaking on the scale of the adjustment, author Karan Vyas stated: “The deeper I went into the archives of the Tata family, the more I realized that this isn’t merely corporate history; it’s the foundational narrative of modern India. These were individuals who constantly looked past their balance sheets to build institutions that served the collective. Teaming up with Almighty Motion Picture allows us to approach this with the scale it demands—intimate in its human relationships, yet massive in its historical scope.

Producer Prabhleen Sandhu, Co-Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, said: “Our innovative required has actually constantly been to promote genuine, deeply resonant Indian stories and the amazing individuals behind them. The love got for Made in India: A Titan Story reinforced our belief that genuine Indian stories can resonate with audiences all over. With THE TATAS, we are broadening that vision onto an even grander canvas. This is not simply the story of a household or an organization empire– it is the story of concepts, worths and organizations that assisted form contemporary India. We are honoured & & deeply humbled by the chance to bring this amazing tradition to the screen.”

If Made in India: A Titan Story celebrated the birth of an iconic Indian brand, THE TATAS expands the canvas to chronicle the family whose businesses, institutions and enduring values helped shape the nation itself.

With development now underway, THE TATAS is shaping up to be an ambitious, character-driven event series that promises to place one of the world’s most admired business families at the heart of an epic story of vision, courage and nation-building. With premium biographical dramas continuing to command significant real estate on global streaming platforms, T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture are positioning THE TATAS as a flagship Indian IP with distinct international crossover appeal. The series is currently in active script development, with director and casting attachments expected to be announced later this year.

Also Read: Vaibhav Tatwawadi opens up about bonding with Jim Sarbh on Made in India: A Titan Story; says, “We hit it off instantly”

Tags : Almighty Motion Picture, Dorabji Tata, Girish Kuber, J.R.D. Tata, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, JRD Tata, Made In India A Titan Story, Meharbai Tata, News, Ratan Naval Tata, Ratan Tata, T-Series Films, The Tatas, Web Series, Web Show

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