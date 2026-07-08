Kareena Kapoor Khan has actually taken her association with homegrown shoes and devices label Fizzy Goblet an action even more by ending up being a tactical financier in the brand name. The relocation marks a considerable turning point in a relationship that has actually progressed over more than a years, with the star now playing a more active function in the business’s future development strategies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan ends up being tactical financier in Fizzy Goblet after decade-long association with the brand name

Kareena, who has actually been related to Fizzy Goblet as its brand name ambassador considering that April 2022, will now contribute beyond marketing projects. As part of the broadened collaboration, she will take part in the brand name’s style choice procedure while likewise assisting reinforce its presence throughout Indian and global markets.

Remarkably, Kareena’s association with the brand name precedes her main recommendation. She was very first spotted using Fizzy Goblet shoes at a public occasion in 2014, years before officially signing up with the business as its ambassador. The most recent advancement marks the next stage of that enduring relationship.

Discussing her financial investment, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated, “I believe deeply that India’s design abilities and history have so much to offer to the world, and Fizzy Goblet embodies that. The brand has always been in my wardrobe, and my conviction in what Laksheeta is building has only grown.”

Creator Laksheeta Govil invited Kareena’s broadened function, stating, “It is my vision to make Fizzy Goblet the first globally recognisable Indian footwear and accessories brand. Having Kareena on board as a strategic partner is the first major step on that journey. She is the ultimate embodiment of everything we stand for, and this partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new phase for us.”

The statement comes at a time when the star continues to diversify her portfolio beyond movies through tactical organization associations. By actioning in as a financier, Kareena signs up with a growing list of celebs who are backing homegrown Indian brand names, showing an increasing pattern of stars handling entrepreneurial functions along with their home entertainment professions.

For Fizzy Goblet, the collaboration is anticipated to support its strategies to broaden both offline and online throughout India while enhancing its existence in worldwide markets. The brand name is understood for its modern take on standard Indian shoes, consisting of juttis and kolhapuris, and has actually likewise broadened into workwear, convenience sliders and other contemporary designs.

The business has actually likewise hinted that the very first effort under Kareena Kapoor Khan’s broadened collaboration will be revealed later on this month, marking the start of the next chapter in their partnership.

Check out: Kareena Kapoor Khan signs up with MINI household; ends up being face of MINI Countryman C project

Tags: Bollywood, Brand, Brand Ambassador, Entrepreneur, Fashion, Fizzy Goblet, shoes, Investment, Kareena Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, News, Style

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.