The debate surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj has actually taken a fresh turn after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) declared that the movie was launched on ZEE5 without finishing the needed accreditation procedure. The Honey Trehan directorial premiered on the streaming platform on July 3 however was removed in India simply 2 days later on.

I&B Ministry declares Satluj was launched on ZEE5 without finishing accreditation: Report

The ministry has actually now declared that the filmmakers launched the motion picture on OTT rather of following the recommended accreditation treatment after dealing with problems with its theatrical clearance.

Ministry concerns Satluj’s OTT release

According to an ANI report, an authorities from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated the movie did not have the accreditation needed for a theatrical release before it showed up on the streaming platform.

“Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film’s title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday,” the authorities stated.

The ministry even more declared that the release breached the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Authorities did not determine the particular arrangement that was presumably breached.

The ministry likewise specified that it had actually not gotten any representation from the filmmakers looking for approval or reconsideration before launching the movie digitally.

Long journey from Panjab 95 to Satluj

Initially entitled Panjab 95the movie is influenced by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who examined declared unlawful disappearances and mass cremations throughout Punjab’s militancy age.

The task was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022. Reports recommended that the board at first advised 27 cuts along with a title modification. The filmmakers challenged the choice in court, after which a modification committee supposedly recommended around 120 cuts.

Following years of legal procedures, the movie ultimately premiered on ZEE5 under the title SatlujAccording to reports, it was launched in its initial variation without executing the reported cuts.

ZEE5 gets rid of the movie from India

On July 5, ZEE5 verified that Satluj had actually been withdrawn from streaming in India. The platform stated, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”

The banner has actually not divulged what triggered the elimination beyond mentioning “current developments.”

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is backed by RSVP Movies and MacGuffin Pictures. Diljit Dosanjh, the movie includes Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in critical functions. Because its elimination, the movie has actually gotten assistance from a number of public figures, with numerous requiring its go back to Indian audiences while the legal and regulative problems continue to unfold.

Check Out: Ram Gopal Varma calls Satluj “vital filmmaking” days after ZEE5 elimination: “Any art which makes the effective uneasy has actually done its task”

More Pages: Satluj Box Office Collection, Satluj Movie Review

Tags: Accreditation, Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Trehan, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Govt. of India, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Satluj, The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Zee5

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.