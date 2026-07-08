JioStar breaks silence on Queen 2 claim, states Kangana Ranaut movie is ‘an initial, independent story’

JioStar has actually reacted to Phantom Studios’ Rs 250 crore claim over Queen 2rejecting claims that the upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer infringes upon the copyright rights of the 2014 hit QueenThe production home preserved that the movie is an initial job and has no imaginative connection with the National Award-winning drama.

JioStar breaks silence on Queen 2 suit, states Kangana Ranaut movie is’ an initial, independent story ‘

The declaration comes days after Phantom Studios approached the Bombay High Court, declaring that JioStar had actually utilized the Queen copyright without authorisation. The studio has actually declared ownership of 50 percent of the initial movie’s copyright rights and argued that it had actually not approved authorization for any follow up or acquired work.

In a declaration released by Mid-Day, JioStar declined the accusations and clarified that its partnership with Kangana Ranaut is unassociated to the initial Queen “StarStudio18 is presently working with Ms Kangana Ranaut on a fresh production that is an original, independent story. It has no narrative, character or creative connection to any prior work, and is neither a sequel nor a prequel to any existing title,” the business stated.

The production home likewise dismissed claims that using the word “Queen” in the title totaled up to copyright violation.

‘Queen’ is a typical noun, states production home

Dealing With Phantom Studios’ objections, JioStar argued that the title itself can not be specifically owned. “The word ‘Queen’ is a part of the English language. No party can claim exclusive ownership over a common noun, and any such claim has no basis in law. JioStar is aware of the litigation and will defend its position through the appropriate legal process. We have full confidence in the merits of our case,” the declaration checked out.

The business suggested that it plans to object to the case in court.

Launched in 2014, Queen made prevalent important honor and won 2 National Film Awards, consisting of Best Actress for Kangana Ranaut. The movie was collectively produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Phantom Films, which was established by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. Phantom Films was liquified in 2018, it was restored as Phantom Studios in 2021.

Surprisingly, Queen 2 reunites Kangana Ranaut with director Vikas Bahl, who likewise helmed the initial movie. The task apparently went on floorings previously this year and has actually now gone into the post-production phase.

Check Out: Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 lands in legal difficulty as Phantom Studios submits Rs 250 crore suit versus JioStar: Report

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