Mumbai flight status today: IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, SpiceJet problem travel advisories as heavy rain interrupts operations; flights diverted

Summary Mumbai’s flight operations are dealing with considerable disturbances due to heavy rains and bad exposure. Significant airline companies like IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India have actually provided travel advisories, prompting guests to examine their flight status. A number of flights were diverted over the weekend, and the effect is anticipated to continue as airline companies work to stabilize schedules. Commuters are recommended to remain upgraded before heading to the airport.

PTI Submit image: Mumbai airport

Heavy rains and bad presence continue to interfere with flight operations in Mumbai, triggering significant airline companies consisting of IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Air India to release travel advisories for guests. Tourists have actually been asked to examine their flight status before leaving for the airport as hold-ups and interruptions are anticipated to continue.

Mumbai flight operations struck by rain

Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were momentarily suspended over the weekend due to low presence and strong winds. The interruption caused several cancellations, diversions and hold-ups, with the effect anticipated to continue as airline companies work to bring back regular schedules.

Travelers are recommended to validate their flight status through their particular airline company’s site or mobile app before heading to the airport.

IndiGo problems take a trip advisory

IndiGo stated negative weather condition over Mumbai might impact flight schedules.

In a post on X, the airline company stated it is carefully keeping an eye on climate condition and striving to run flights securely. IndiGo asked for travelers to remain upgraded on their flight status through its site or mobile application and guaranteed that its groups are readily available to help afflicted visitors.

Akasa Air alerts of hold-ups

Akasa Air stated heavy rains in Mumbai, Pune and Goa might postpone some flights throughout its network.

The airline company acknowledged that the interruption might impact travelers’ itinerary and requested their persistence, including that the weather condition scenario is beyond its control. It encouraged visitors to inspect their flight status before leaving for the airport.

SpiceJet reports helpline problem

SpiceJet had earlier alerted that heavy rain in Mumbai might affect arrivals, departures and linking flights.

On Monday, the airline company likewise notified travelers that it is dealing with periodic connection concerns with its consumer care helpline numbers. It stated technical groups are working to bring back the service and recommended consumers to get in touch with the airline company through its authorities social networks channels for support.

Air India advisory

Air India has actually not provided a fresh weather condition advisory on Monday. The airline company had actually warned guests on Sunday that negative weather condition conditions might impact flights to and from Mumbai and Delhi.

It advised visitors to inspect the current flight status before leaving for the airport.

A number of flights diverted

According to a PTI report, 5 Mumbai-bound flights were diverted on Saturday since of unsteady techniques, heavy rain and bad presence.

3 diverted flights were run by IndiGo, consisting of:

6E 594 (Raipur– Mumbai)

6E 6544 (Varanasi– Mumbai)

6E 6283 (Bengaluru– Mumbai)

2 of these flights were diverted to Surat, while one landed in Ahmedabad.

Air India flights AI 2963 (Delhi– Mumbai) and AI472 (Chandigarh– Mumbai) were diverted to Surat and Manohar International Airport in Goa, respectively.

Airport sources likewise stated pilots of 17 other flights performed go-arounds before landing securely. 4 of the 5 diverted flights later on went back to Mumbai.

Mumbai rains continue to impact city

Mumbai saw torrential rains on Saturday, with a number of parts of the city recording almost 200 mm of rain within 12 hours. The rainstorm swamped low-lying locations, set off roadway cave-ins, rooted out trees, triggered home collapses and interrupted roadway, rail and air transportation throughout the monetary capital.