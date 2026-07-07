Educate Girls Celebrates Grade 10 Success of 300+ Pragati Learners in Balotra

Learner Felicitation Ceremony celebrates the achievements of young women who returned to education and successfully completed their secondary education

Educate Girls, an award-winning non-profit organisation, today celebrated the achievements of more than 300 learners at the Learner Felicitation Ceremony in Balotra. The event honoured girls and women who successfully completed their Grade 10 Rajasthan State Open School examinations through Educate Girl’s second-chancePragati program. Bringing together learners, government representatives, partners, community leaders, volunteers, and families, the ceremony recognised women who resumed their education after dropping out due to social, economic, or family circumstances, demonstrating the transformative power of education.

The Chief Guest, Sushil Kumar Yadav, IAS, District Collector, Balotra, appreciated the comprehensive education initiatives being implemented in the district and highlighted the importance of a continuum of support—from early childhood education to open schooling, digital learning, higher secondary education, and skill development. Congratulating the learners and their families, he encouraged them to continue dreaming big and building brighter futures through education while expressing his support for Educate Girls’ efforts to advance girls’ and women’s education.

The recent RSOS examination results underscore the program’s impact. Ninety percent of enrolled learners appeared for the examinations. Among them, 109 learners successfully passed all subjects in their first attempt and earned their secondary school certification, while 161 learners partially cleared the examinations and are well positioned to complete their certification in the next examination cycle. Notably, 25 learners scored more than 60 percent, reflecting exceptional academic achievement and the effectiveness of the second-chance program.

The ceremony recognised the efforts and achievements of every learner. Those who completed their secondary certification were felicitated, while learners who had partially cleared the examinations were encouraged to continue their educational journey. Dimple, the district’s highest-scoring learner, was honoured in the presence of her parents. Her story, alongside those of many other learners, reflected the determination and resilience of girls and women who chose to return to education despite significant challenges.

Safeena Husain, Founder, Educate Girls, said, “Education has the power to transform individual lives and entire communities. For many women, returning to education is an opportunity to reclaim

aspirations that were once put on hold and create new possibilities for themselves and their families. The graduation of these women is a powerful reminder that it is never too late to learn, and that when women are given a second chance at education, the impact is felt across generations.”

Addressing the gathering, Motilal Oswal, Founder, Motilal Oswal Foundation, congratulated the learners, their families, community members, and Educate Girls on the program’s achievements. He reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening educational opportunities for girls and women in Balotra and shared plans to further expand the Balotra District Education Transformation Program in partnership with local stakeholders.

Vikram Singh Solanki, Director – Operations, Educate Girls, reflected on the organisation’s mission to ensure that every girl has access to quality education. Congratulating the learners, he encouraged them to see graduation as the beginning of new opportunities and to continue pursuing education and lifelong learning with confidence.

Through its second-chance Pragati program, Educate Girls has reconnected more than 40,000 adolescent girls and young women with education across Rajasthan, creating opportunities for continued learning, greater self-reliance, and improved livelihoods. The organisation aims to reach an additional 15,000 learners across the state over the coming year.

The event was attended learners, Preraks (community mentors), government representatives, partners, community members, volunteers, and the Educate Girls team. The ceremony celebrated academic success, courage, and determination of adolescent girls and women who refused to let their circumstances define their futures. Their achievements demonstrate how second-chance education can create pathways to dignity, opportunity, and lasting social change.