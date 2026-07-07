Nothing Ear (3a) leak day before announcement

Nothing is set to launch its Phone (4b) tomorrow alongside a new pair of wireless earbuds. The Nothing Ear (3a) are set to arrive as the successor to 2024’s Nothing Ear (a) and WinFuture has now shared our first look at them.

Nothing Ear (3a) in yellow

Like their predecessor, the Ear (3a) is set to come in flashy colors, including a vibrant yellow hue, which was the hero color of the Ear (a). This time around, Nothing has prepared a new pink hue, which is also quite eye-catching.

Nothing Ear (3a) in pink

The yellow and pink colors will be joined by more subdued white and black shades.

Nothing Ear (3a) in black and white

According to the leak, Ear (3a) are set to bring 12mm drivers and LDAC support. They are rumored to launch at €99 in the EU, which would match the Ear (a)’s launch price. Nothing’s launch event is set to kick off tomorrow at 11:00 BST time (10AM UTC). We’ll have all the details on our homepage after the event.