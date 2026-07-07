This is what Samsung needed to compromise to make the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra crease-free

Samsung is anticipated to present the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra at an Unpacked occasion occurring in London on July 22. Ahead of that, today a brand-new report from Ice Universe has actually exposed the tradeoff that the business has actually made in order to guarantee that the brand-new collapsible phones are almost crease-free.

This task was attained by completely remodeling the hinge system for both gadgets compared to in 2015’s Galaxy Z Fold7. The brand-new hinge undoubtedly comes with a folding and unfolding action that is explained as “more decisive”

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8(left)and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra(right) dummy systems

Ice Universe states that this implies “it is no longer as easy to hold at certain angles as before”That’s the sacrifice that Samsung considered required to make in order to apparently have a crease on par with the Oppo Find N6’s (and most likely the upcoming iPhone Ultra’s too, however we’ll have to wait and see about that).

While it’s unclear at the minute, we presume this might imply that you will not have the ability to utilize the Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra opened at any angle, however possibly just particular ones. If this holds true, do you believe it’s a deserving tradeoff, thinking about the crease-free feel? Let us understand in the remarks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

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