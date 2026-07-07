Sky will get ITV, the combined business will edge out YouTube for 2nd location in the UK

Comcast-owned Sky will obtain ITV’s media and home entertainment departments in a ₤ 1.6 billion offer. ITV’s broadcast channels and the ITVX streaming service will stay free-to-air.

Settlements drew back in November and this is what the 2 business settled on. Sky will pay ITV ₤ 1.2 billion in money and it will move Love Productions (that makes The Great British Bake Off to name a few things). In addition, Sky will pay ₤ 200 million to ITV in 2028, though that depends on conference marketing earnings objectives.

This acquisition does not consist of ITV’s studio arm. That stated, as part of this offer, Sky will invest ₤ 2.1 billion on material from ITV Studios over a 5-year period.

< img width ="1200" height ="200" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/sky-acquires-itv/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Sky will acquire ITV, the combined company will edge out YouTube for second place in the UK">

ITV is the most significant business broadcaster in the UK– it boasts 40 million weekly audiences and 16.5 million month-to-month digital users. After they get contributed to Sky’s numbers, the integrated media business will represent around 20% of the UK’s at home watching.

In 2015, YouTube ended up being the UK’s 2nd most-watched media service. Gen Alpha turns to YouTube initially, however it’s not simply youths– the BBC reported that even individuals over the age of 55 watch two times as much YouTube as they did a number of years earlier.

With this relocation, nevertheless, the combined Sky+ITV viewership will pip YouTube and take the 2nd location position (BBC is on top). And YouTube has standard media business startled. From journalism release:

“The UK media market is going through an extensive and quick improvement, and as competitors for audiences magnifies, scale matters especially in order to take on international streaming giants and YouTube in the UK.”

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