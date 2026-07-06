Veteran social worker Balkrishna Saraf passes away at 97

Gorakhpur: Veteran social worker and jeweller, Balkrishna Saraf, passed away at his residence in Gandhi Gali on Saturday. He was 97. His demise was mourned by his family, friends, well-wishers and members of the business and social communities.His health deteriorated on Friday, following which he was admitted to a private hospital. After treatment, he was brought back home, where he breathed his last at 2.30 pm on Saturday.The last rites will be performed at Rajghat cremation ground at 9 am, on Sunday. Widely respected in Gorakhpur’s business circles, Saraf was known not only for his entrepreneurial achievements but also for his lifelong commitment to social and charitable causes.

He supported initiatives aimed at helping underprivileged and participated in several religious and community welfare activities.Saraf also played a significant role in the Ram Temple movement, contributing wholeheartedly and working to mobilise public support during the campaign. He is survived by his sons Atul and Anoop Saraf and grandsons Vaibhav, Soumitra and Shantanu Saraf.