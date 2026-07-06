Weekly poll results: the Oppo Reno16 and Reno16 Pro are overpriced

The smartphone market is in for a rough time – zooming in on Oppo’s new Reno16 series gives us a preview of what is to come. The two phones are capable mid-rangers, but their flagship-level pricing could spell doom for them when it comes to sales.

The Oppo Reno16 is in a worse spot than its Pro sibling. While it has mostly the same hardware, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and the basic 50MP 1/1.95” main camera are a no-go for €900 (or even for €800, which is the discounted price that is available throughout July).

The Oppo Reno16 Pro fares a bit better, but only a bit. Some people prefer it over the vanilla model due to its more performant Dimensity 8550 chipset and especially its larger 200MP 1/1.56” sensor in the main camera.

That said, the majority of people who voted in last week’s poll split into two groups – those who want a cheaper mid-ranger and those who would get a flagship for their money. To put it in writing, the Reno16 Pro has an MSRP of €1,100, though you can get it for €900 this month (this is for a 12/512GB phone).

Who knows how much the next generation of flagships will cost – but there are plenty of 2026 flagships that can be found around the €1,000 mark. There are some 2025 flagships available too (though their numbers are thinning out). And right now, those flagships are the smarter purchase.