Deals: Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra prices drop further, Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro get first price cuts

It’s the week after Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean that the deals are over. Today, we will look at the middle and upper segments of the market.

Starting with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. A 12/512GB unit costs €60 less now than it did a couple of weeks ago thanks to a hefty discount. You can read about how the S26 Ultra compares against its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 12/256GB is around €50 less than it was two weeks ago, but the 512GB variant has gone up in price.

The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are coming off their launch promo period, which involved free tablets. Now we’re starting to see simple discounts – small ones for now, but it’s a start. Here’s our Xiaomi 17T vs. 17T Pro comparison article for an in-depth look.

You may have heard the news – the Nothing Phone (1) received its last update. The phone launched with Android 12, got three OS updates and now its 4-year security patch window has closed as well. You could upgrade to the Nothing Phone (3) – this one launched with Android 15 and will get a total of 5 OS updates (it has already checked Android 16 off its list).

The Motorola Razr 70 and Razr 70+ are on sale, while Moto’s flip flagship, the Razr 70 Ultra, is MIA. Both phones have 6.9” LTPO inner displays, but the plus model has a larger cover display – 4” vs. 3.6”. It also has the better chipset (Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 vs. Dimensity 7450X), but the cameras (dual 50MP) and batteries (4,500mAh vs. 4,800mAh) are similar enough.

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