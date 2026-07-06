Weekly poll: will you buy the Honor Magic V6?

We’ve been waiting since March, but it’s finally here – the Honor Magic V6 is available in Europe and… wait, how much? Until the end of the month, the flagship foldable will be available at a discounted price of €1,700. Plus, you get a free Honor Pad 10 along with a 24-month screen protection plan. If you want to buy a V6, however, you should do it before the end of the month – because come August, the price will shoot up to €2,300.

Honor Magic V6 in: Red • Gold • White • Black

The Honor Magic V6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It boasts a 6.52” (1080p+, 20.1:9) cover display and a 7.95” inner display (2,172 x 2,352px). Both are LTPO2 panels with up to 120Hz refresh rate and stylus support.

The phone measures 8.8mm thick when folded and 4.0mm unfolded (or 9.0mm and 4.1mm for certain colors). It weighs 219g (or 224g). These are roughly the same dimensions as the Magic V5, but this one has a larger battery – 6,660mAh vs. 5,820mAh for the old model. And it supports faster 80W wired and 66W wireless charging (up from 66W and 50W, respectively). Also, the redesigned hinge enables superior dust resistance and the phone is now rated IP68/IP69.

The camera system is roughly the same as last year with a 50MP main (1/1.56” sensor), a 3x/70mm periscope (1/2.0”) and a 50MP 122° ultra-wide (plus two 20MP selfie cameras).

We have a detailed review of the Honor Magic V6 if you want a closer look. Do keep in mind that the older Magic V5 is still available – the same 16/512GB configuration will cost you “just” €1,300. There are other foldables on the market like the Galaxy Z Fold7 (soon to be replaced) and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The likes of the Oppo Find N6 and vivo X Fold6 are not available in Europe, though.

Well, what do you think – is the Honor Magic V6 the right foldable for you?

Honor Magic V6 5G

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Honor Magic V5