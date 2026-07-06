Deals: Google’s Pixel 10 lineup on discount alongside Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Nothing Phone (4a)

Although the Prime Day sale ended last week, Amazon continues to offer discounts on select smartphones from Google, Xiaomi, and several other brands.

The entire Google Pixel 10 lineup, bar the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is currently available at discounted prices. The biggest saving is on the Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is now £300 off.

The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL are powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chipset and feature triple rear cameras. The Pro models offer better hardware, including more capable camera systems and other premium features.

Google’s budget-friendly Pixel 10a is also on sale, with a £120 discount off its launch price.

The Pixel 10a is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and features a dual rear camera setup, a 5,100mAh battery, and a 6.3-inch AMOLED display.

Xiaomi’s flagship phones, the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra, are currently available with discounts of up to £250.

The Xiaomi 17 is a compact flagship featuring a 6.3-inch display, a 6,330mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra offers a 6.9-inch display and a more advanced camera system. Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Next up are a couple of Poco smartphones that have received modest price cuts. The Poco F8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max are currently available for up to £90 less than their regular prices.

The Poco F8 Pro features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 6,210mAh battery. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max gets a larger 6.83-inch display, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, dual rear cameras, and an 8,500mAh battery.

Lastly, the Nothing Phone (4a) is also available at a discount, with the best offer on the 12GB/256GB White variant, which is currently £70 off.

It features a 6.78-inch display, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,080mAh battery. It also offers Nothing’s signature transparent design with the Glyph Bar on the rear panel.

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