Ranveer Singh turns 40: Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar co-star “Sher” in sincere birthday dream BTS montage

Ranveer Singh is commemorating his 40th birthday on July 6, 2026, and has actually gotten warm dreams from pals, associates, and fans throughout social networks. Amongst those commemorating the event is his Dhurandhar co-star Arjun Rampal, who shared a sincere birthday message accompanied by an unique video montage that reviewed remarkable minutes from the making of the Aditya Dhar-directed duology.

Ranveer Singh turns 40: Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar co-star”Sher”in wholehearted birthday desire BTS montage

The video included a collection of fan art work committed to Ranveer Singh together with behind-the-scenes looks from the sets of DhurandharThe montage was set to’Main Aur Tu,’ among the popular tracks related to the movie, making it a sentimental homage for fans of the franchise.

Sharing the video, Arjun composed, “Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh big love and a huge hug.”

The post rapidly captured the attention of fans, who flooded the remarks area with birthday long for Ranveer and gratitude for the sociability shared by the 2 stars. Contributing to the events, Arjun Rampal’s bride-to-be Gabriella Demetriades likewise wanted Ranveer Singh in the remarks area of the post.

Arjun’s birthday homage comes simply 2 weeks after the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge Raw & & Undekha on Netflix.

Arjun Rampal remains hectic with numerous jobs

Arjun Rampal played Major Iqbal, a character greatly motivated by real-world militant Ilyas Kashmiri, in Dhurandharwhere he functioned as the secondary villain. He later on returned as the main villain in Dhurandhar: The Revengeeven more broadening the character’s function in the follow up.

Far from the action franchise, Arjun was just recently seen in Satlujwhich premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026. Directed by Honey Trehan, the gritty police procedural likewise stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suvinder Vicky. The long-awaited task draws substantial motivation from the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, providing a mentally charged story.

The star is likewise supposedly preparing for another prominent task. He is rumoured to depict an ultra-luxurious company magnate loosely motivated by questionable business person Vijay Mallya in the upcoming web series Billionaire

Check Out: Dhurandhar trailer launch: “I did not see Ranveer Singh even ONCE in the movie; it was just Hamza … Hum chale jaayenge lekin yeh image rahegi!”- Arjun Rampal

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.