Beyoncé Delivers Fourth of July Fireworks With Surprise New Song ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’

The track, composed by the vocalist, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon, will appear on an approaching 20th anniversary reissue of Beyoncé’s B’Day, out on Beyoncé’s birthday (September 4)

Beyoncé provided some fireworks on the Fourth of July as the vocalist surprise launched a brand-new track entitled” Morning Dew (Donk),” her very first brand-new tune in 2 years.

According to a news release, the tune is “a direct nod to her devoted BeyHive to celebrate the approaching legendary event ofB’Day; the “Morning Dew (Donk)” release marks the main start of a 60-day countdown to the 20th anniversary of Beyoncé’s 2nd albumB’Daylaunched September 4, 2006. (September 4th likewise occurs to be Beyoncé’s real birthday.)

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“Morning Dew (Donk ),”which was supposedly at first slated for that 2006 LP, was co-written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon, and produced by Beyoncé and Williams. The tune was coupled with a lyric video that recycles two-decade-old video footage shot by partner Cliff Watts, who likewise photographed Beyoncé’sSports IllustratedSwimwear Issue cover.

The tune will appear on an approaching 20th anniversary reissue ofB’Daygetting here September 4, 2026, the 20th anniversary of the initial LP. No other information about the reissue were exposed.

“Morning Dew (Donk)” marks Beyoncé’s very first brand-new music because she launched herCowboy Carterin March 2024; the 3rd installation in a reported trilogy that likewise consists of 2022’sRenaissancehas actually not yet been revealed.

From Wanderer United States.