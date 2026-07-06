India, EU goal to finish FTA legal scrubbing in 15-20 days, states Piyush Goyal

Summary Goyal will go to Spain, Belgium and Finland on July 14-15 with a delegation of magnate as part of preparations for executing the trade pact. He is likewise set up to satisfy EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Brussels. “We have already started marketing Indian goods and services so that we are future-ready to get the best out of the FTAs that we have finalised,” Goyal stated at an occasion arranged by the Council for Leather Exports.

< img height ="225" width ="300" alt ="Piyush--ani" src ="https://img.etimg.com/thumb/msid-132225003,width-300,height-225,imgsize-586147,resizemode-75/piyush-ani.jpg"> ANI

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union are intending to finish the legal scrubbing of their open market arrangement (FTA) within the next 15-20 days, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Monday, as both sides step up efforts to bring the pact into force by the very first quarter of 2027.

Goyal will check out Spain, Belgium and Finland on July 14-15 with a delegation of magnate as part of preparations for executing the trade pact. He is likewise set up to fulfill EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Brussels.

“We have already started marketing Indian goods and services so that we are future-ready to get the best out of the FTAs that we have finalised,” Goyal stated at an occasion arranged by the Council for Leather Exports.

Describing his current discussion with Sefcovic, Goyal stated both sides gone over accelerating the legal evaluation of the contract.

“We were discussing how we can speed up the legal scrub of the EU-India FTA so that it can move for ratification in the European Commission and Parliament. Our effort is to make the EU-India FTA operational in the first quarter of 2027. It will open the markets of 27 developed countries for Indian businesses and take the country’s exports to newer heights,” he stated.