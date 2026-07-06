Why Taylor Swift Invited 1,000 Guests to Her Wedding: ‘Everyone I’ve Ever Talked to’

“The only difficult wedding events are the ones where you have a percentage [of guests] and individuals are on the bubble,” the vocalist stated in 2015

If it appeared like everybody Taylor Swift has actually ever fulfilled attended her wedding event to Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden that’s since the vocalist constantly prepared a big visitor list. The couple invited numerous individuals to the New York City place on July 3, consisting of A-listers from the music market, sports world, and Hollywood.

According to an interview with Swift last year, this was the strategy all along. The vocalist appeared onThe Graham Norton Showto promoteThe Life of a Showgirlin October, appearing on the talk program along with Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi. Throughout the interview, host Graham Norton asked if the wedding event would happen in 2026.

“Oh, you’ll understand,” she stated of the occasion. “So you’re going huge,” Norton reacted. “I simply suggest that I was going to welcome you it,” she validated.

“If you’re welcoming me, it’s huge,” Norton stated.

Swift described that she wasn’t feeling stressed out about the wedding event since she wasn’t extremely modifying the visitor list. “I understand it’s going to be enjoyable to strategy since I believe the only demanding wedding events are the ones where you have a percentage [of guests] and individuals are on the bubble, right?” she stated. “And you need to examine and asses your relationship with them to see if they must exist. I’m not gon na do that. Anybody that I’ve ever talked with [is invited]”

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She included, “It’s like, ‘Oh we need to have actually hung out 8 times.’It’s like, ‘You’re on the bubble. We’ve hung out 5 time. ‘It’s going to be enjoyable. I should not have stated any of that.”

As it ends up, Swift was real to her word. The wedding event was a who’s-who of celeb friends, consisting of Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Sombr, and the Haim sibling. Swift’s c and w roots were well represented with Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert,Kelsea Ballerini, Rascal Flatts guitar player Joe Don Rooney, and Maren Morris.

Beyond the music market, Swift likewise ensured to welcome celebs she’s bonded with throughout the years, like Marisa Hargitay fromLaw & & Order: SVUDakota Johnson, Julianne Moore, Ethan Hawke, Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, Charlie Day, Emma Stone, Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, and Jessica Chastain contributed to the A-list buzz. Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser, a long time Swift fan, likewise scored a welcome, as didThe Tonight Showhost Jimmy Fallon.Saturday Night Livestar Marcello Hernández went to with his sweetheart Ana Amelia Batlle.

Obviously, numerous professional athletes were on Kelce’s side of the aisle, including his Kansas City Chiefs colleagues and head coach Andy Reid. Other NFL gamers, consisting of LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, were likewise there. Kelce brought sports broadcasters to the celebration in Erin Andrews and Greg Olsen, who are likewise retired NFL gamers. Abby Wambach, who participated in with partner Glennon Doyle, represented soccer, while NFL commissioner Roger Goodell signed up with the celebrations.

From Wanderer United States.