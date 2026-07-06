Actor-writer Adivi Sesh is apparently preparing for his next Hindi movie, as he wants to additional enhance his existence beyond Telugu movie theater. According to sources near to the advancement, the star is set to heading an action drama that is anticipated to go on floorings in early 2027. While a main statement is yet to be made, conversations surrounding the job are stated to be advancing.

Adivi Sesh gets ready for next Hindi movie; action drama anticipated to go on floorings in early 2027

Throughout the years, Adivi Sesh has actually developed himself with content-driven movies that mix business appeal with strong storytelling. Apart from acting, he has actually likewise made acknowledgment for his work as an author, adding to the movie scripts of numerous of his movies. His capability to stabilize both elements of filmmaking has actually assisted him sculpt an unique identity in the market.

The star got prevalent gratitude for Significantthe biographical drama based upon Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, which discovered audiences throughout numerous languages, consisting of Hindi. The movie’s favorable reaction assisted present Sesh to a larger pan-India audience and even more boosted his presence in the Hindi market.

Anticipation is likewise constructing around his upcoming movie Dacoitwhich has actually currently produced substantial buzz ahead of its release. With the job drawing in attention throughout markets, market experts think that Sesh’s growing appeal has actually opened doors to brand-new chances in Hindi movie theater.

A source near the advancement shared, “Adivi Sesh has built a strong connection with audiences through content-driven cinema. What makes him unique is his understanding of storytelling, both as an actor and as a writer. The response to films like Major and Dacoit has expanded his audience considerably, and there is definitely growing interest around collaborating with him across different industries and languages.”

The makers are keeping information of the untitled action drama under covers, the job is anticipated to mark another crucial turning point in Sesh’s profession. The star is supposedly in conversations with a number of filmmakers and production homes before settling his next Hindi endeavor.

A main statement relating to the cast, director and production banner is anticipated in the coming months. Till then, Adivi Sesh stays concentrated on his existing expert dedications while getting ready for what might be a considerable brand-new chapter in his journey as a star and author in Hindi movie theater.

Check out: Adivi Sesh applauds Rao Bahadur, calls it “the most initial Telugu movie” he’s seen in a long period of time

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