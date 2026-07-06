The buzz around Dada– The Sourav Ganguly Story continues to grow, with fresh reports recommending that the makers are preparing to reveal the movie’s very first search July 8, accompanying the birthday of previous Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Starring Rajkummar Rao ahead function, the sports biopic has actually been among the most awaited jobs given that its main statement.

Appearance of Rajkummar Rao starrer Dada– The Sourav Ganguly Story most likely to be revealed on July 8, state sources

While the makers are yet to make a main statement, market sources suggest that an unique expose has actually been prepared to mark Ganguly’s birthday. If the reports are true, fans might get their very first look of Rajkummar Rao’s change into among Indian cricket’s most well known captains.

According to a source near the production home, “The first look of Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story is set to be unveiled. The film went on floors in April this year, and the shoot has been progressing in full swing. It will be interesting to see whether the makers also announce the film’s release date and lock one of the upcoming major release windows.”

The timing of the reported expose has actually even more sustained anticipation amongst cricket and movie theater lovers alike. Selecting Sourav Ganguly’s birthday for the unveiling is anticipated to make the celebration a lot more unique, while likewise providing audiences an early take a look at among the year’s most talked-about biographical dramas.

Given that the movie was revealed, interest has actually stayed high over how Rajkummar Rao will represent the previous cricketer, whose journey from leading Team India to changing its frame of mind stays among the specifying chapters in Indian cricket history. The makers have actually up until now kept information about the movie under covers, consisting of Rajkummar’s appearance, supporting cast and essential turning points in the story.

Now that the movie has actually been on floorings for over 3 months, we hear that it has actually been advancing gradually. No main release date has actually been validated, market speculation recommends that the makers might utilize the first-look launch to reveal when the biopic will get here in theatres.

In the meantime, all eyes are on July 8, as fans wait for verification from the makers. Whether it is simply the very first appearance or a bigger statement that consists of the movie’s release date, the reported unveiling is anticipated to include additional momentum to the enjoyment surrounding Dada– The Sourav Ganguly Story

Check out: Saswata Chatterjee signs up with Rajkummar Rao starrer Sourav Ganguly biopic Dada: Report

More Pages: DADA: The Sourav Ganguly Story Box Office Collection

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