Kharif sowing picks up, but still 21% below last year

Kharif sowing lags significantly behind last year due to delayed and uneven monsoon rains. Paddy, pulses, and oilseeds acreage shows substantial year-on-year declines. This reduced planting raises concerns about potential crop output and food inflation. Sugarcane acreage has seen a slight increase, bucking the overall trend. Below-normal rainfall forecasts for July further exacerbate these agricultural challenges.

New Delhi: Kharif sowing has gathered pace over the past few days as the southwest monsoon advanced across the country. However, the total area under cultivation remains 20.77% lower than a year ago because of delayed and uneven rainfall, according to government data.

As of July 5, acreage under all major kharif crops, including paddy, pulses and oilseeds, continued to trail last year’s levels, raising concerns over crop output if rainfall does not improve in the coming weeks.

A decline in crop production could push up prices of essential food items, fuelling food inflation and putting pressure on overall inflation. Higher inflation could dampen rural demand, weighing on the broader economy and growth.

Paddy, the country’s principal kharif crop, recorded a 13.07% decline in sown area from the corresponding period last year.

Pulses acreage fell 21.77%, with tur (arhar) recording the sharpest decline at 41.9%. Industry experts said farmers have been reluctant to sow the long-duration crop because it is more vulnerable to erratic rainfall and moisture stress than other pulses.

Oilseeds recorded the steepest decline among the major crop groups, with acreage falling 39.32% year on year. Farmers stayed away from sowing the two main oilseed crops. Soybean acreage was down 39.65%, while groundnut acreage declined 39.54%.

Acreage under major crops declines, raising concerns over output, food inflation, rural demand and imports

Lower production of oilseeds and pulses could increase India’s import bill, as the country depends heavily on imports to meet domestic requirements.

The slow pace of planting follows a weak start to the monsoon, with several parts of the country receiving below-normal rainfall in June. Farmers in rain-fed regions typically delay sowing until adequate soil moisture is available to avoid re-sowing and lower yields.

Sugarcane was the only major crop to buck the trend, with acreage rising 1.52% from the corresponding period last year.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast below-normal rainfall for July, the most crucial month for kharif sowing, while warning that El Nino conditions are expected to strengthen during the monsoon season.

India is expected to receive below-normal rainfall this year, with precipitation forecast at 90% of the long period average.

The kharif season, which begins with the arrival of southwest monsoon, is vital to India’s food security as it accounts for the bulk of annual production of rice, pulses, oilseeds and several commercial crops.