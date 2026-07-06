BJP govt in Bengal started implementing promises made by party in election manifesto, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during the commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of late Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, at Biswa Bangla mela prangan, in Kolkata | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the new BJP government in West Bengal has started implementing the promises made by the saffron party in the election manifesto, asserting that ‘Sonar Bangla’ is taking shape under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s leadership.

Speaking at an event to mark Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 125th birth anniversary, Shah said, “The State government, led by Suvendu Adhikari, is fulfilling the promises we made in our election manifesto during the Bengal polls. I am fully confident that under his leadership, our commitment of building a ‘Sonar Bangla’ will be fulfilled. Within the next five years, this government will implement all the promises.”

Shah said the Centre will soon complete the process of granting citizenship under Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to refugee families. He said authorities will strictly enforce ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards illegal infiltration, praising the Suvendu Adhikari government’s swift action on starting the process of border-fencing work along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering via a video message on the 125th Janma Jayanti of Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Highlighting the profound historical significance of the day for the entire nation and specifically for West Bengal, he said, “Today, the land of the country is reverently remembering a visionary dedicated to the integrity of India.”

Earlier, the Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone for a 125-foot statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in eastern Kolkata on the BJP ideologue’s birth anniversary.

Published on July 6, 2026