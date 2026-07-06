Diljit Dosanjh Responds After ‘Satluj’ Is Taken Down From Streaming

The Honey Trehan directorial, motivated by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was removed from ZEE5 less than 2 days after its release.

2 days after its release, the movie Satlujdirected by Honey Trehan, has actually been gotten rid of from streaming platform ZEE5 in India and will stay not available up until additional notification.

Influenced by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Satluj stars Diljit Dosanjh and follows Khalra’s efforts to examine supposed human rights offenses in Punjab throughout the late 1980s and 1990s. The movie premiered on July 3 on the OTT platform after a years-long accreditation fight with India’s censorship board, before being removed less than 48 hours later on.

In a declaration, ZEE5 stated the choice was made “due to the existing advancements,” however did not define a factor. “We stay dedicated to promoting genuine and significant stories,” the declaration checked out. “In light of the present advancements, Satluj will be not available in India up until more notification. We stay dedicated to checking out every suitable opportunity through due procedure to bring the movie back to our audiences at the earliest chance. Our dedication to developers and to stories informed with conviction, creative stability and function stays steady.”

Hours after the movie’s elimination, Dosanjh attended to the advancement in an Instagram Live, thanking audiences for their assistance and motivating those who had actually currently downloaded Satluj to share it with others. The actor-singer stated he had actually prepared for the movie would be removed soon after its release, which is why he selected not to promote it thoroughly. “Once anything lands online, it never ever gets erased,” he stated, including that he was eased the movie had actually reached audiences in spite of its short schedule.

Following the takedown, he likewise published what seemed video of a neighborhood screening in a town in Rajasthan. Sharing the clip on X, he composed, “Hun Ni Rukni Film, Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda,” which equates to, “The movie will not stop. Nobody can silence Khalra Sahib’s voice.”