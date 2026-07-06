Star and vocalist Diljit Dosanjh has actually responded for the very first time after his most current movie Satlujinitially entitled Punjab 95was gotten rid of from ZEE5 in India simply 2 days after its release. While the star did not straight deal with the debate, he shared an effective social networks post to discuss the movie’s abrupt disappearance from the streaming platform.

Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS SILENCE after Satluj is eliminated from ZEE5 : “I believed it would be prohibited on Monday”

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, in its initial and unchanged kind, bypassing a theatrical release. On the night of July 5, the platform revealed that the movie would no longer be readily available for streaming in India, pointing out “current developments.”

Diljit Dosanjh shares very first response

Requiring to Instagram, Diljit initially shared a still from Satluj together with a puzzling yet effective caption. “I challenge the darkness,” he composed. He likewise included a message in Punjabi that drew a direct contrast in between the movie’s fate and the life of the male whose story influenced it. “The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra.”

Right after, throughout a live interaction with fans, Diljit spoke openly about the occasions surrounding the movie’s elimination from ZEE5. According to the star, he had actually prepared for such an advancement even before it took place. “My love and respect to all of you. What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices will open on Monday, but I didn’t know it would happen as early as Sunday evening,” he stated.

Diljit likewise exposed that the unpredictability surrounding the movie’s future affected the group’s advertising method. He discussed that they knowingly picked not to install a comprehensive marketing project since they feared it might have jeopardised the movie’s release entirely. In spite of the movie being eliminated from streaming in India, the star revealed fulfillment that audiences had actually at least handled to enjoy it throughout the brief window it was offered.

“But now I have the satisfaction that at least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to. People have already downloaded it. One thing that made me especially happy was seeing that they’re even screening the movie with a projector at Gurudwara Sahib. It brought me immense joy to see that,” the Amar Singh Chamkila star shared.

Assessing the digital age, Diljit included, “Once something is on the internet, I don’t think it can ever truly be deleted.”

The star likewise discussed the years of effort that entered into bringing Satluj to audiences. Calling it a long and mentally requiring journey, he exposed that the group had actually invested almost 6 to 7 years dealing with the job and had actually dealt with a number of challenges along the method.

“We’ve been fighting for four years. Who knows, maybe it’ll come back again if we get another chance to continue the fight. But I’m content that the movie is finally out,” he stated.

ZEE5 describes why Satluj was gotten rid of

Revealing the choice, ZEE5 launched a declaration validating that Satluj had actually been withdrawn from its Indian library up until additional notification.

“In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity,” the streaming platform stated.

The platform likewise thanked audiences for their frustrating action to the movie throughout the quick duration it was offered.

“We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch, and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure, and leave a lasting impact,” the declaration included.

The debate surrounding Satluj

Satluj is based upon the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the supposed extrajudicial killings and prohibited mass cremations of countless unknown Sikh youths throughout Punjab’s militancy period in the 1990s. Khalra later on vanished in 1995 under mystical scenarios.

Before its release, the movie had actually stayed involved in debate for several years. Reports recommended that the Central Board of Film Certification had actually looked for more than 120 cuts, consisting of the elimination of recommendations to Punjab and the Punjab Police, along with modifications to the identity of the real-life lead character.

Check Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Rampal starrer Satluj starts streaming on ZEE5; Honey Trehan directorial motivated by the life of Jaswant Singh

More Pages: Satluj Box Office Collection, Satluj Movie Review

Tags: Debate, Diljit Dosanjh, Honey Trehan, India, Instagram, Jaswant Singh Khalra, News, OTT, OTT Platform, Removed, Satluj, Social Media, Zee5

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with newest hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.